Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 73, Foley 52

Bagley 57, Clearbrook-Gonvick 45

Blaine 47, South St. Paul 19

Bloomington Jefferson 79, Burnsville 40

Braham 70, Grantsburg, Wis. 25

Cass Lake-Bena 78, Deer River 45

Chanhassen 70, New Prague 67

Chisholm 53, Hibbing 52

Cromwell 71, South Ridge 40

Duluth East 61, Coon Rapids 57

Floodwood 58, McGregor 54

Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 62, Warroad 43

Hopkins 95, DeLaSalle 70

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 69, Maple River 58

Liberty Classical 58, Twin Cities Academy 33

Mesabi East 57, International Falls 31

Minnetonka 70, Lakeville North 55

Monticello 77, Princeton 46

Moorhead 50, West Fargo, N.D. 46

North Branch 61, Chisago Lakes 47

Orono 78, Delano 68

Owatonna 69, Rochester Century 46

Park Rapids 65, Pine River-Backus 54

Pillager 46, Verndale 27

Red Wing 51, Northfield 50

Rock Ridge 71, Superior, Wis. 40

Sartell-St. Stephen 57, Bemidji 49

Southland 62, Alden-Conger 39

St. Anthony 69, Holy Family Catholic 50

St. Cloud Cathedral 67, St. Cloud 34

St. Paul Washington/Johnson 62, Mounds Park Academy 15

Tartan 67, St. Paul Harding 27

United South Central 66, Lyle-Pacelli 53

Win-E-Mac 61, Blackduck 48

