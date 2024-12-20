Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 73, Foley 52
Bagley 57, Clearbrook-Gonvick 45
Blaine 47, South St. Paul 19
Bloomington Jefferson 79, Burnsville 40
Braham 70, Grantsburg, Wis. 25
Cass Lake-Bena 78, Deer River 45
Chanhassen 70, New Prague 67
Chisholm 53, Hibbing 52
Cromwell 71, South Ridge 40
Duluth East 61, Coon Rapids 57
Floodwood 58, McGregor 54
Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 62, Warroad 43
Hopkins 95, DeLaSalle 70
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 69, Maple River 58
Liberty Classical 58, Twin Cities Academy 33
Mesabi East 57, International Falls 31
Minnetonka 70, Lakeville North 55
Monticello 77, Princeton 46
Moorhead 50, West Fargo, N.D. 46
North Branch 61, Chisago Lakes 47
Orono 78, Delano 68
Owatonna 69, Rochester Century 46
Park Rapids 65, Pine River-Backus 54
Pillager 46, Verndale 27
Red Wing 51, Northfield 50
Rock Ridge 71, Superior, Wis. 40
Sartell-St. Stephen 57, Bemidji 49
Southland 62, Alden-Conger 39
St. Anthony 69, Holy Family Catholic 50
St. Cloud Cathedral 67, St. Cloud 34
St. Paul Washington/Johnson 62, Mounds Park Academy 15
Tartan 67, St. Paul Harding 27
United South Central 66, Lyle-Pacelli 53
Win-E-Mac 61, Blackduck 48
