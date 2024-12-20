Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anoka 79, Coon Rapids 54
Austin 79, Mankato West 71
Avail Academy 83, Community of Peace 67
Byron 89, Red Wing 53
Cass Lake-Bena 77, Blackduck 34
Champlin Park 110, Blaine 104
Cherry 96, Braham 74
Duluth Marshall 85, Greenway 55
Eden Prairie 83, Robbinsdale Armstrong 67
Holdingford 93, Maple Lake 50
Le Roy-Ostrander 70, Grand Meadow 49
Liberty Classical 94, Twin Cities Academy 80
Mesabi East 83, International Falls 47
Moorhead 66, West Fargo, N.D. 50
Moose Lake/Willow River 74, Pine City 53
Mora 96, Milaca 66
Mound Westonka 77, Duluth East 64
Mountain Iron-Buhl 85, Hill City 65
North Branch 80, Chisago Lakes 79
Owatonna 72, Rochester Century 68
PACT 71, North Lakes Academy 41
Pequot Lakes 76, Crosby-Ironton 27
Pillager 68, Verndale 53
Rochester Marshall 69, Rosemount 64
Southland 65, Kingsland 58
Triton 75, Bethlehem Academy 22
United South Central 67, NRHEG 50
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 84, Laporte 21
Washington Tech 75, Mounds Park Academy 74
Wayzata 87, Breck 54
Zimmerman 67, Big Lake 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..