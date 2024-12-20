Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anoka 79, Coon Rapids 54

Austin 79, Mankato West 71

Avail Academy 83, Community of Peace 67

Byron 89, Red Wing 53

Cass Lake-Bena 77, Blackduck 34

Champlin Park 110, Blaine 104

Cherry 96, Braham 74

Duluth Marshall 85, Greenway 55

Eden Prairie 83, Robbinsdale Armstrong 67

Holdingford 93, Maple Lake 50

Le Roy-Ostrander 70, Grand Meadow 49

Liberty Classical 94, Twin Cities Academy 80

Mesabi East 83, International Falls 47

Moorhead 66, West Fargo, N.D. 50

Moose Lake/Willow River 74, Pine City 53

Mora 96, Milaca 66

Mound Westonka 77, Duluth East 64

Mountain Iron-Buhl 85, Hill City 65

North Branch 80, Chisago Lakes 79

Owatonna 72, Rochester Century 68

PACT 71, North Lakes Academy 41

Pequot Lakes 76, Crosby-Ironton 27

Pillager 68, Verndale 53

Rochester Marshall 69, Rosemount 64

Southland 65, Kingsland 58

Triton 75, Bethlehem Academy 22

United South Central 67, NRHEG 50

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 84, Laporte 21

Washington Tech 75, Mounds Park Academy 74

Wayzata 87, Breck 54

Zimmerman 67, Big Lake 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..