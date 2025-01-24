Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup-West 70, Mahnomen-Waubun 67

Albany 59, Little Falls 26

Alexandria 112, St. Cloud Tech 55

Avail Academy 85, AFSA 22

Barnesville 71, Thief River Falls 61

Barnum 80, Rush City 60

Becker 82, Chisago Lakes 55

Bemidji 84, Rock Ridge 32

Benilde-St Margaret’s 82, New Prague 46

Blake 72, Hiawatha 68

Border West 56, Benson 46

Brainerd 69, Duluth East 62

Browerville/Eagle Valley 89, Swanville 68

Byron 97, Pine Island 78

Cambridge-Isanti 89, Big Lake 71

Central Minnesota Christian 88, Canby 48

Cherry 87, North Woods 37

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 61, Springdale Prep, Md. 55

Dawson-Boyd 89, Yellow Medicine East 42

Delano 97, Holy Family Catholic 76

Duluth Denfeld 68, Superior, Wis. 62

Ely 82, McGregor 74, OT

Fergus Falls 70, Willmar 69

Fertile-Beltrami 69, BGMR 32

Fosston 49, Climax-Fisher 38

Glencoe-Silver Lake 97, Dassel-Cokato 81

Grand Rapids 70, Moose Lake/Willow River 51

Greenway 88, International Falls 54

Hastings 71, St. Thomas Academy 59

Hermantown 82, Duluth Marshall 69

Hill City 79, Fond du Lac 58

Hills-Beaver Creek 77, Mountain Lake Area 47

Hmong Academy 49, International School 47

Holdingford 74, Eden Valley-Watkins 61

Hopkins 85, St Michael-Albertville 74

Houston 65, Schaeffer Academy 42

Kimball 69, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 55

Kingsland 55, Lanesboro 43

Lake City 58, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46

Lakeview 67, Ortonville 56

Littlefork-Big Falls 87, Bigfork 43

Lyle-Pacelli 72, Kenyon-Wanamingo 69

Mankato East 81, Northfield 52

Maple River 73, LeSueur-Henderson 41

Martin County West 69, NRHEG 47

Math and Science 67, PACT 61

Mayer Lutheran 68, New Ulm Cathedral 64

Minneota 65, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 51

Monticello 77, Zimmerman 61

Murray County Central 83, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 46

Nevis 96, Kelliher-Northome 45

Northern 71, Clearbrook-Gonvick 65

Norwood Young America 81, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 54

Osakis 52, Upsala 34

Park Christian 83, Lake Park-Audubon 44

Park Rapids 85, Wadena-Deer Creek 60

Paynesville 70, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 55

Pequot Lakes 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 47

Pierz 79, Milaca 70

Princeton 87, St. Francis 66

Randolph 86, Bethlehem Academy 37

Red Lake County Central 89, Roseau 70

Red Wing 108, Albert Lea 103

Renville County West 85, Lac qui Parle Valley 69

Rochester Century 87, Winona 63

Rochester Marshall 77, Austin 58

Royalton 71, Maple Lake 30

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 55, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 52

Sacred Heart 83, East Grand Forks 73

Sartell-St. Stephen 78, St. Cloud Apollo 73

Sauk Rapids-Rice 89, Rocori 54

Shakopee 82, Rosemount 50

South Ridge 79, Proctor 70

Southland 97, Mabel-Canton 33

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 66, St. Peter 63

Southwest Minnesota Christian 73, Adrian 36

Spring Grove 61, Le Roy-Ostrander 18

Springfield 85, Mankato Loyola 55

St John’s 64, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 56

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 85, MACCRAY 38

Twin Cities Academy 68, Community of Peace 67

Two Rivers 56, Hill-Murray 45

Win-E-Mac 78, Bagley 64

