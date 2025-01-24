Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup-West 70, Mahnomen-Waubun 67
Albany 59, Little Falls 26
Alexandria 112, St. Cloud Tech 55
Avail Academy 85, AFSA 22
Barnesville 71, Thief River Falls 61
Barnum 80, Rush City 60
Becker 82, Chisago Lakes 55
Bemidji 84, Rock Ridge 32
Benilde-St Margaret’s 82, New Prague 46
Blake 72, Hiawatha 68
Border West 56, Benson 46
Brainerd 69, Duluth East 62
Browerville/Eagle Valley 89, Swanville 68
Byron 97, Pine Island 78
Cambridge-Isanti 89, Big Lake 71
Central Minnesota Christian 88, Canby 48
Cherry 87, North Woods 37
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 61, Springdale Prep, Md. 55
Dawson-Boyd 89, Yellow Medicine East 42
Delano 97, Holy Family Catholic 76
Duluth Denfeld 68, Superior, Wis. 62
Ely 82, McGregor 74, OT
Fergus Falls 70, Willmar 69
Fertile-Beltrami 69, BGMR 32
Fosston 49, Climax-Fisher 38
Glencoe-Silver Lake 97, Dassel-Cokato 81
Grand Rapids 70, Moose Lake/Willow River 51
Greenway 88, International Falls 54
Hastings 71, St. Thomas Academy 59
Hermantown 82, Duluth Marshall 69
Hill City 79, Fond du Lac 58
Hills-Beaver Creek 77, Mountain Lake Area 47
Hmong Academy 49, International School 47
Holdingford 74, Eden Valley-Watkins 61
Hopkins 85, St Michael-Albertville 74
Houston 65, Schaeffer Academy 42
Kimball 69, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 55
Kingsland 55, Lanesboro 43
Lake City 58, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46
Lakeview 67, Ortonville 56
Littlefork-Big Falls 87, Bigfork 43
Lyle-Pacelli 72, Kenyon-Wanamingo 69
Mankato East 81, Northfield 52
Maple River 73, LeSueur-Henderson 41
Martin County West 69, NRHEG 47
Math and Science 67, PACT 61
Mayer Lutheran 68, New Ulm Cathedral 64
Minneota 65, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 51
Monticello 77, Zimmerman 61
Murray County Central 83, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 46
Nevis 96, Kelliher-Northome 45
Northern 71, Clearbrook-Gonvick 65
Norwood Young America 81, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 54
Osakis 52, Upsala 34
Park Christian 83, Lake Park-Audubon 44
Park Rapids 85, Wadena-Deer Creek 60
Paynesville 70, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 55
Pequot Lakes 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 47
Pierz 79, Milaca 70
Princeton 87, St. Francis 66
Randolph 86, Bethlehem Academy 37
Red Lake County Central 89, Roseau 70
Red Wing 108, Albert Lea 103
Renville County West 85, Lac qui Parle Valley 69
Rochester Century 87, Winona 63
Rochester Marshall 77, Austin 58
Royalton 71, Maple Lake 30
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 55, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 52
Sacred Heart 83, East Grand Forks 73
Sartell-St. Stephen 78, St. Cloud Apollo 73
Sauk Rapids-Rice 89, Rocori 54
Shakopee 82, Rosemount 50
South Ridge 79, Proctor 70
Southland 97, Mabel-Canton 33
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 66, St. Peter 63
Southwest Minnesota Christian 73, Adrian 36
Spring Grove 61, Le Roy-Ostrander 18
Springfield 85, Mankato Loyola 55
St John’s 64, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 56
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 85, MACCRAY 38
Twin Cities Academy 68, Community of Peace 67
Two Rivers 56, Hill-Murray 45
Win-E-Mac 78, Bagley 64
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..