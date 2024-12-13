Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup-West 49, Rothsay 41

Adrian 66, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 59

Aitkin 44, Hibbing 42

Andover 59, Blaine 52

Avail Academy 50, North Lakes Academy 32

BOLD 75, Minneota 52

Barnum 55, Moose Lake/Willow River 22

Bloomington Kennedy 38, Bloomington Jefferson 36

Brainerd 71, Rocori 31

Brandon-Evansville 73, Browerville/Eagle Valley 46

Caledonia 56, Waukon, Iowa 33

Cass Lake-Bena 89, Clearbrook-Gonvick 43

Central Minnesota Christian 87, Dawson-Boyd 27

Champlin Park 63, Coon Rapids 43

Chisholm 62, Littlefork-Big Falls 24

Climax-Fisher 53, Bagley 30

Crookston 62, Grafton, N.D. 58

Deer River 68, Cherry 57

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 73, Thief River Falls 64

Esko 59, Carlton-Wrenshall 25

Fargo North, N.D. 49, Detroit Lakes 41

Fergus Falls 103, Sauk Rapids-Rice 32

Floodwood 57, Silver Bay 27

Foley 71, Pierz 40

Glencoe-Silver Lake 70, Dassel-Cokato 68

Hiawatha 42, Brooklyn Center 30

Hills-Beaver Creek 64, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 37

Holy Angels 95, Columbia Heights 47

International Falls 78, Greenway 51

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 70, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 62

Lakeville South 71, Rosemount 68

Lyle-Pacelli 59, Alden-Conger 51

MACCRAY 54, Lac qui Parle Valley 29

Maple Grove 72, Wayzata 64

Mayer Lutheran 74, Eagle Ridge 31

McGregor 49, South Ridge 44

Mille Lacs 45, East Central 38

Minneapolis North 76, Apple Valley 28

Minneapolis Roosevelt 49, Twin Cities Academy 31

Minneapolis South 47, Breck 35

Minneapolis Southwest 62, Minneapolis Camden 56

Monticello 68, Sartell-St. Stephen 43

North Branch 53, Little Falls 46

Osakis 72, Swanville 43

Paynesville 57, Eden Valley-Watkins 42

Pillager 55, Henning 54

Pine Island 60, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 41

Pine River-Backus 64, Nevis 46

Proctor 81, Pine City 28

Providence Academy 91, Dover-Eyota 47

Roseau 73, Warroad 55

Shakopee 58, Robbinsdale Armstrong 39

Southland 41, Bethlehem Academy 38

Southwest Minnesota Christian 69, Red Rock Central 26

St. Croix Lutheran 72, New Life 44

St. James Area 81, Sleepy Eye 66

Totino-Grace 58, Spring Lake Park 32

Two Harbors 52, North Woods 38

Two Rivers 68, St. Paul Como Park 51

Visitation 67, St. Agnes 39

Wadena-Deer Creek 54, Park Rapids 50

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 82, Laporte 25

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 45, Murray County Central 29

Willmar 59, St. Cloud 18

Zimmerman 60, Mora 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..