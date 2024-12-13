Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup-West 49, Rothsay 41
Adrian 66, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 59
Aitkin 44, Hibbing 42
Andover 59, Blaine 52
Avail Academy 50, North Lakes Academy 32
BOLD 75, Minneota 52
Barnum 55, Moose Lake/Willow River 22
Bloomington Kennedy 38, Bloomington Jefferson 36
Brainerd 71, Rocori 31
Brandon-Evansville 73, Browerville/Eagle Valley 46
Caledonia 56, Waukon, Iowa 33
Cass Lake-Bena 89, Clearbrook-Gonvick 43
Central Minnesota Christian 87, Dawson-Boyd 27
Champlin Park 63, Coon Rapids 43
Chisholm 62, Littlefork-Big Falls 24
Climax-Fisher 53, Bagley 30
Crookston 62, Grafton, N.D. 58
Deer River 68, Cherry 57
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 73, Thief River Falls 64
Esko 59, Carlton-Wrenshall 25
Fargo North, N.D. 49, Detroit Lakes 41
Fergus Falls 103, Sauk Rapids-Rice 32
Floodwood 57, Silver Bay 27
Foley 71, Pierz 40
Glencoe-Silver Lake 70, Dassel-Cokato 68
Hiawatha 42, Brooklyn Center 30
Hills-Beaver Creek 64, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 37
Holy Angels 95, Columbia Heights 47
International Falls 78, Greenway 51
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 70, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 62
Lakeville South 71, Rosemount 68
Lyle-Pacelli 59, Alden-Conger 51
MACCRAY 54, Lac qui Parle Valley 29
Maple Grove 72, Wayzata 64
Mayer Lutheran 74, Eagle Ridge 31
McGregor 49, South Ridge 44
Mille Lacs 45, East Central 38
Minneapolis North 76, Apple Valley 28
Minneapolis Roosevelt 49, Twin Cities Academy 31
Minneapolis South 47, Breck 35
Minneapolis Southwest 62, Minneapolis Camden 56
Monticello 68, Sartell-St. Stephen 43
North Branch 53, Little Falls 46
Osakis 72, Swanville 43
Paynesville 57, Eden Valley-Watkins 42
Pillager 55, Henning 54
Pine Island 60, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 41
Pine River-Backus 64, Nevis 46
Proctor 81, Pine City 28
Providence Academy 91, Dover-Eyota 47
Roseau 73, Warroad 55
Shakopee 58, Robbinsdale Armstrong 39
Southland 41, Bethlehem Academy 38
Southwest Minnesota Christian 69, Red Rock Central 26
St. Croix Lutheran 72, New Life 44
St. James Area 81, Sleepy Eye 66
Totino-Grace 58, Spring Lake Park 32
Two Harbors 52, North Woods 38
Two Rivers 68, St. Paul Como Park 51
Visitation 67, St. Agnes 39
Wadena-Deer Creek 54, Park Rapids 50
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 82, Laporte 25
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 45, Murray County Central 29
Willmar 59, St. Cloud 18
Zimmerman 60, Mora 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..