Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup-West 39, Fertile-Beltrami 27
Adrian 73, Red Rock Central 30
Aitkin 75, East Central 41
Albany 54, Milaca 50
Barnesville 64, Hawley 41
Bemidji 49, Detroit Lakes 37
Benilde-St Margaret’s 90, Chanhassen 55
Bethlehem Academy 71, Medford 18
Breckenridge 51, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 47
Burnsville 54, Shakopee 49
Caledonia 75, Lewiston-Altura 45
Central Minnesota Christian 68, Canby 28
Chatfield 58, Pine Island 51
Climax-Fisher 54, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 40
Cromwell 79, McGregor 26
Crosby-Ironton 72, Pequot Lakes 35
DeLaSalle 81, Bloomington Kennedy 24
Dover-Eyota 45, Rushford-Peterson 37
East Grand Forks 61, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 47
Eastview 55, Farmington 39
Edgerton 66, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 50
Esko 66, Barnum 27
Fergus Falls 47, Willmar 37
Foley 44, Little Falls 41
Fosston 58, Clearbrook-Gonvick 35
Goodhue 72, Kasson-Mantorville 70
Grand Meadow 66, Le Roy-Ostrander 36
Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 77, United South Central 47
Hill City 65, Fond du Lac 21
Hillcrest Lutheran 72, Battle Lake 39
Hills-Beaver Creek 59, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 44
Hmong Academy 19, Lincoln 17
Holy Family Catholic 43, Mound Westonka 31
Houston 46, Lanesboro 45
Irondale 65, St. Paul Harding 8
Jackson County Central 82, Blue Earth Area 40
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 75, Randolph 30
Jordan 72, Hutchinson 46
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 60, Minneota 53
Kimball 56, Holdingford 52
Kittson Central 73, Warroad 18
La Crescent 51, St. Charles 44
Lac qui Parle Valley 65, Renville County West 59
Lake City 80, Cannon Falls 72
Lake Park-Audubon 68, Henning 13
Lakeview 83, Ortonville 33
Lakeville North 72, Rosemount 71
MACCRAY 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 20
Marshall 80, New Ulm 53
Mayer Lutheran 68, BOLD 57
Minneapolis North 62, St. Paul Como Park 49
Minneapolis Southwest 51, Minneapolis Edison 15
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 66, Wabasso 24
Minnewaska 82, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 25
Monticello 74, North Branch 39
Moose Lake/Willow River 66, Pillager 52
NRHEG 72, Blooming Prairie 33
New London-Spicer 69, Eden Valley-Watkins 32
New York Mills 48, Sebeka 24
Nicollet 68, Cleveland 59
Orono 86, New Prague 61
Osakis 71, Browerville/Eagle Valley 32
Park Rapids 66, Nevis 49
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 58, Fillmore Central 42
Prior Lake 47, Eagan 43
Proctor 75, Hermantown 52
Rochester Mayo 106, Winona 30
Rockford 71, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 37
Rocori 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 46
Roseau 52, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 49
Royalton 62, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 53
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 52, Murray County Central 40
Sauk Centre 57, Melrose 31
Southwest Minnesota Christian 57, Mountain Lake Area 26
Spectrum 64, LILA 25
Spring Grove 77, Lyle-Pacelli 34
St. Agnes 53, Christ’s Household of Faith 39
St. Cloud Cathedral 52, Pierz 43
St. James Area 51, Redwood Valley 38
St. Paul Humboldt 81, St. Paul Washington/Johnson 39
Staples-Motley 58, Verndale 41
Superior, Wis. 53, Cloquet 45
Swanville 85, St John’s 35
Twin Cities Academy 37, Hiawatha 34
Underwood 71, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 32
West Central 58, Montevideo 32
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 76, Rothsay 52
Winona Cotter 56, Wabasha-Kellogg 26
