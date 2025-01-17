Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup-West 39, Fertile-Beltrami 27

Adrian 73, Red Rock Central 30

Aitkin 75, East Central 41

Albany 54, Milaca 50

Barnesville 64, Hawley 41

Bemidji 49, Detroit Lakes 37

Benilde-St Margaret’s 90, Chanhassen 55

Bethlehem Academy 71, Medford 18

Breckenridge 51, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 47

Burnsville 54, Shakopee 49

Caledonia 75, Lewiston-Altura 45

Central Minnesota Christian 68, Canby 28

Chatfield 58, Pine Island 51

Climax-Fisher 54, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 40

Cromwell 79, McGregor 26

Crosby-Ironton 72, Pequot Lakes 35

DeLaSalle 81, Bloomington Kennedy 24

Dover-Eyota 45, Rushford-Peterson 37

East Grand Forks 61, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 47

Eastview 55, Farmington 39

Edgerton 66, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 50

Esko 66, Barnum 27

Fergus Falls 47, Willmar 37

Foley 44, Little Falls 41

Fosston 58, Clearbrook-Gonvick 35

Goodhue 72, Kasson-Mantorville 70

Grand Meadow 66, Le Roy-Ostrander 36

Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 77, United South Central 47

Hill City 65, Fond du Lac 21

Hillcrest Lutheran 72, Battle Lake 39

Hills-Beaver Creek 59, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 44

Hmong Academy 19, Lincoln 17

Holy Family Catholic 43, Mound Westonka 31

Houston 46, Lanesboro 45

Irondale 65, St. Paul Harding 8

Jackson County Central 82, Blue Earth Area 40

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 75, Randolph 30

Jordan 72, Hutchinson 46

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 60, Minneota 53

Kimball 56, Holdingford 52

Kittson Central 73, Warroad 18

La Crescent 51, St. Charles 44

Lac qui Parle Valley 65, Renville County West 59

Lake City 80, Cannon Falls 72

Lake Park-Audubon 68, Henning 13

Lakeview 83, Ortonville 33

Lakeville North 72, Rosemount 71

MACCRAY 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 20

Marshall 80, New Ulm 53

Mayer Lutheran 68, BOLD 57

Minneapolis North 62, St. Paul Como Park 49

Minneapolis Southwest 51, Minneapolis Edison 15

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 66, Wabasso 24

Minnewaska 82, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 25

Monticello 74, North Branch 39

Moose Lake/Willow River 66, Pillager 52

NRHEG 72, Blooming Prairie 33

New London-Spicer 69, Eden Valley-Watkins 32

New York Mills 48, Sebeka 24

Nicollet 68, Cleveland 59

Orono 86, New Prague 61

Osakis 71, Browerville/Eagle Valley 32

Park Rapids 66, Nevis 49

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 58, Fillmore Central 42

Prior Lake 47, Eagan 43

Proctor 75, Hermantown 52

Rochester Mayo 106, Winona 30

Rockford 71, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 37

Rocori 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 46

Roseau 52, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 49

Royalton 62, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 53

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 52, Murray County Central 40

Sauk Centre 57, Melrose 31

Southwest Minnesota Christian 57, Mountain Lake Area 26

Spectrum 64, LILA 25

Spring Grove 77, Lyle-Pacelli 34

St. Agnes 53, Christ’s Household of Faith 39

St. Cloud Cathedral 52, Pierz 43

St. James Area 51, Redwood Valley 38

St. Paul Humboldt 81, St. Paul Washington/Johnson 39

Staples-Motley 58, Verndale 41

Superior, Wis. 53, Cloquet 45

Swanville 85, St John’s 35

Twin Cities Academy 37, Hiawatha 34

Underwood 71, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 32

West Central 58, Montevideo 32

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 76, Rothsay 52

Winona Cotter 56, Wabasha-Kellogg 26

