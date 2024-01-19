Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 66, Pequot Lakes 51
Alexandria 68, Fergus Falls 29
Andover 73, Centennial 64
Anoka 81, Blaine 61
BOLD 62, Melrose 24
Becker 56, Big Lake 40
Bemidji 74, Sauk Rapids-Rice 66
Benson 59, Yellow Medicine East 42
Bethlehem Academy 64, Southland 61, OT
Blue Earth Area 50, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 31
Brainerd 54, Sartell-St. Stephen 37
Breckenridge 66, Frazee 48
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 79, Wabasso 17
Byron 54, Rochester Lourdes 39
Caledonia 72, Lewiston-Altura 28
Canby 57, Dawson-Boyd 47
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 64, Red Rock Central 42
Central Minnesota Christian 47, Lakeview 39
Champlin Park 59, Spring Lake Park 56
Chisholm 74, Deer River 37
Climax-Fisher 75, Bagley 53
Community Christian 59, Ortonville 38
Cromwell 51, Mesabi East 45
Crosby-Ironton 85, Grand Rapids 51
Delano 61, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 44
Detroit Lakes 81, Staples-Motley 47
Duluth East 70, Duluth Denfeld 12
East Grand Forks 73, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 52
East Ridge 79, Woodbury 67
Elk River 64, Park Center 48
Ely 72, International Falls 45
Esko 88, Two Harbors 34
Foley 75, Milaca 62
Grand Meadow 79, Le Roy-Ostrander 30
Higher 52, Ubah Medical Academy 18
Hill City 70, Fond du Lac 35
Hill-Murray 59, Simley 25
Holy Family Catholic 64, Belle Plaine 57
Jordan 67, Hutchinson 33
Kittson Central 74, Warroad 42
Lakeville North 71, Eastview 54
Liberty 49, North Lakes Academy 30
MACA 57, Montevideo 41
Marshall 58, Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 51
McGregor 71, Silver Bay 40
Minneapolis North 65, Cristo Rey Jesuit 22
Minneapolis Roosevelt 47, Minneapolis Washburn 36
Minneapolis South 47, Minneapolis Edison 8
Minneapolis Southwest 75, Minneapolis Henry 40
Minnetonka 74, Buffalo 17
Monticello 61, North Branch 43
Moose Lake/Willow River 63, Carlton-Wrenshall 47
Mounds Park Academy 39, Christ’s Household of Faith 29
Mountain Lake Area 44, Heron Lake-Okabena 29
New London-Spicer 81, HLWW 21
North Woods 64, Nashwauk-Keewatin 39
Northern 59, Lake of the Woods 20
Ogilvie 78, East Central 35
Osakis 66, Swanville 30
Park Christian 65, NCEUH 50
Park Rapids 70, Aitkin 32
Paynesville 74, Browerville/Eagle Valley 43
Pelican Rapids 51, Hawley 38
Perham 70, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 39
Pierz 60, Mora 41
Pine City 65, Hinckley-Finlayson 43
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 66, La Crescent 40
Prior Lake 76, Shakopee 55
Proctor 77, Hermantown 48
Redwood Valley 78, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 44
Rochester Mayo 78, Winona 51
Rocori 69, St. Cloud 54
Rogers 80, Coon Rapids 78
Rushford-Peterson 62, St. Charles 25
Sacred Heart 70, Mahnomen-Waubun 54
Schaeffer Academy 51, Alden-Conger 43
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 75, New Ulm Cathedral 50
South Ridge 70, Cherry 44
Spring Grove 62, Lanesboro 46
St Paul Academy 50, Washington Tech 38
St. Clair 64, Cleveland 40
St. Cloud Cathedral 38, Little Falls 37
St. Croix Lutheran 67, St. Agnes 36
St. Francis 65, Chisago Lakes 33
Thief River Falls 73, Roseau 64
Totino-Grace 79, Robbinsdale Armstrong 52
Tri-City United 73, St. James Area 70
Triton 49, Maple River 37
Twin Cities Academy 47, Community of Peace 12
Underwood 67, Lake Park-Audubon 38
United Christian 77, Eagle Ridge 37
Upsala 69, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 29
Verndale 57, Nevis 50
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 72, Pine River-Backus 45
Waukon, Iowa 70, Houston 55
Winona Cotter 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 30
___
