Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 66, Pequot Lakes 51

Alexandria 68, Fergus Falls 29

Andover 73, Centennial 64

Anoka 81, Blaine 61

BOLD 62, Melrose 24

Becker 56, Big Lake 40

Bemidji 74, Sauk Rapids-Rice 66

Benson 59, Yellow Medicine East 42

Bethlehem Academy 64, Southland 61, OT

Blue Earth Area 50, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 31

Brainerd 54, Sartell-St. Stephen 37

Breckenridge 66, Frazee 48

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 79, Wabasso 17

Byron 54, Rochester Lourdes 39

Caledonia 72, Lewiston-Altura 28

Canby 57, Dawson-Boyd 47

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 64, Red Rock Central 42

Central Minnesota Christian 47, Lakeview 39

Champlin Park 59, Spring Lake Park 56

Chisholm 74, Deer River 37

Climax-Fisher 75, Bagley 53

Community Christian 59, Ortonville 38

Cromwell 51, Mesabi East 45

Crosby-Ironton 85, Grand Rapids 51

Delano 61, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 44

Detroit Lakes 81, Staples-Motley 47

Duluth East 70, Duluth Denfeld 12

East Grand Forks 73, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 52

East Ridge 79, Woodbury 67

Elk River 64, Park Center 48

Ely 72, International Falls 45

Esko 88, Two Harbors 34

Foley 75, Milaca 62

Grand Meadow 79, Le Roy-Ostrander 30

Higher 52, Ubah Medical Academy 18

Hill City 70, Fond du Lac 35

Hill-Murray 59, Simley 25

Holy Family Catholic 64, Belle Plaine 57

Jordan 67, Hutchinson 33

Kittson Central 74, Warroad 42

Lakeville North 71, Eastview 54

Liberty 49, North Lakes Academy 30

MACA 57, Montevideo 41

Marshall 58, Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 51

McGregor 71, Silver Bay 40

Minneapolis North 65, Cristo Rey Jesuit 22

Minneapolis Roosevelt 47, Minneapolis Washburn 36

Minneapolis South 47, Minneapolis Edison 8

Minneapolis Southwest 75, Minneapolis Henry 40

Minnetonka 74, Buffalo 17

Monticello 61, North Branch 43

Moose Lake/Willow River 63, Carlton-Wrenshall 47

Mounds Park Academy 39, Christ’s Household of Faith 29

Mountain Lake Area 44, Heron Lake-Okabena 29

New London-Spicer 81, HLWW 21

North Woods 64, Nashwauk-Keewatin 39

Northern 59, Lake of the Woods 20

Ogilvie 78, East Central 35

Osakis 66, Swanville 30

Park Christian 65, NCEUH 50

Park Rapids 70, Aitkin 32

Paynesville 74, Browerville/Eagle Valley 43

Pelican Rapids 51, Hawley 38

Perham 70, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 39

Pierz 60, Mora 41

Pine City 65, Hinckley-Finlayson 43

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 66, La Crescent 40

Prior Lake 76, Shakopee 55

Proctor 77, Hermantown 48

Redwood Valley 78, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 44

Rochester Mayo 78, Winona 51

Rocori 69, St. Cloud 54

Rogers 80, Coon Rapids 78

Rushford-Peterson 62, St. Charles 25

Sacred Heart 70, Mahnomen-Waubun 54

Schaeffer Academy 51, Alden-Conger 43

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 75, New Ulm Cathedral 50

South Ridge 70, Cherry 44

Spring Grove 62, Lanesboro 46

St Paul Academy 50, Washington Tech 38

St. Clair 64, Cleveland 40

St. Cloud Cathedral 38, Little Falls 37

St. Croix Lutheran 67, St. Agnes 36

St. Francis 65, Chisago Lakes 33

Thief River Falls 73, Roseau 64

Totino-Grace 79, Robbinsdale Armstrong 52

Tri-City United 73, St. James Area 70

Triton 49, Maple River 37

Twin Cities Academy 47, Community of Peace 12

Underwood 67, Lake Park-Audubon 38

United Christian 77, Eagle Ridge 37

Upsala 69, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 29

Verndale 57, Nevis 50

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 72, Pine River-Backus 45

Waukon, Iowa 70, Houston 55

Winona Cotter 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..