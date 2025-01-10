Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Conger 51, Mankato Loyola 49

Anoka 76, Spring Lake Park 43

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 48, Litchfield 34

Avail Academy 50, Hiawatha 32

BGMR 71, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 44

Bagley 42, Warroad 39

Bigfork 51, Cherry 47

Blaine 84, Park Center 61

Blooming Prairie 62, Medford 29

Braham 58, Aitkin 37

Caledonia 74, Dover-Eyota 50

Cass Lake-Bena 90, Pine River-Backus 57

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 41, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 38

Centennial 77, Osseo 44

Central Minnesota Christian 67, Minneota 53

Cretin-Derham Hall 58, Woodbury 42

Cromwell 63, Barnum 27

Dassel-Cokato 96, Sauk Rapids-Rice 37

Deer River 63, Littlefork-Big Falls 23

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 79, Perham 50

Duluth Marshall 89, Princeton 67

East Central 79, St John’s 35

Eden Valley-Watkins 65, Maple Lake 32

Edina 64, Farmington 55

Elk River 77, Coon Rapids 47

Esko 67, Hibbing 33

Fillmore Central 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 28, OT

Goodhue 77, Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 61

Henning 51, Verndale 40

International Falls 52, Lake of the Woods 43

International School 61, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 25

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 57, Triton 55

Kasson-Mantorville 60, St. Peter 46

Kelliher-Northome 78, Clearbrook-Gonvick 41

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 83, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 30

Kingsland 66, Lyle-Pacelli 64

Kittson Central 79, Roseau 41

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 68, Maple River 65

Lake Park-Audubon 70, Climax-Fisher 50

Lakeview 61, Lac qui Parle Valley 41

Lakeville North 53, Lakeville South 49

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 87, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 40

MACCRAY 57, Canby 54

Maple Grove 85, Champlin Park 41

Martin County West 70, Madelia 24

Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 59, Cleveland 47

Menahga 53, Wadena-Deer Creek 45

Mesabi East 58, Carlton-Wrenshall 24

Minneapolis North 89, Minneapolis Camden 26

Minneapolis Southwest 50, Minneapolis South 48

Minneapolis Washburn 66, Minneapolis Roosevelt 19

Moorhead 64, Bemidji 62

Mountain Iron-Buhl 98, North Woods 12

Nevis 59, Blackduck 55

New Ulm Cathedral 53, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 35

New York Mills 67, Bertha-Hewitt 39

North Branch 56, Zimmerman 55

Norwood Young America 52, Belle Plaine 46

Ogilvie 57, Mora 42

Owatonna 55, Hastings 46

Park Christian 49, Ada-Borup-West 32

Parkers Prairie 61, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 56

Pine City 59, Hinckley-Finlayson 22

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 66, La Crescent 54

Red Wing 64, Austin 60

Renville County West 66, Dawson-Boyd 57

Richfield 67, Bloomington Kennedy 28

Rochester Century 52, Faribault 42

Rochester Lourdes 62, Lake City 48

Rochester Marshall 55, Winona 32

Rochester Mayo 78, Mankato East 43

Rogers 69, Robbinsdale Armstrong 51

Royalton 71, Paynesville 49

Rushford-Peterson 68, St. Charles 28

Sacred Heart 83, Mahnomen-Waubun 58

Sebeka 44, Pillager 31

Sibley East 56, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 55

Simley 43, Christ’s Household of Faith 33

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 65, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 33

South Ridge 65, Fond du Lac 34

Southland 58, Houston 47

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 62, Mound Westonka 40

Spectrum 60, PACT 46

St. Cloud Cathedral 69, Melrose 57

Stillwater 56, Roseville 45

Swanville 59, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 23

Totino-Grace 75, Andover 54

Trinity 56, North Lakes Academy 34

Twin Cities Academy 48, Math and Science 25

United South Central 65, Waseca 47

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 91, Red Lake County Central 26

Watertown-Mayer 65, Annandale 57

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 70, Nicollet 50

West Central 64, Osakis 40

West Lutheran 71, Eagle Ridge 51

West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 48, Hills-Beaver Creek 41

Winona Cotter 73, Chatfield 66

Yellow Medicine East 74, Ortonville 31

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 65, Lewiston-Altura 41

