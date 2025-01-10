Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alden-Conger 51, Mankato Loyola 49
Anoka 76, Spring Lake Park 43
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 48, Litchfield 34
Avail Academy 50, Hiawatha 32
BGMR 71, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 44
Bagley 42, Warroad 39
Bigfork 51, Cherry 47
Blaine 84, Park Center 61
Blooming Prairie 62, Medford 29
Braham 58, Aitkin 37
Caledonia 74, Dover-Eyota 50
Cass Lake-Bena 90, Pine River-Backus 57
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 41, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 38
Centennial 77, Osseo 44
Central Minnesota Christian 67, Minneota 53
Cretin-Derham Hall 58, Woodbury 42
Cromwell 63, Barnum 27
Dassel-Cokato 96, Sauk Rapids-Rice 37
Deer River 63, Littlefork-Big Falls 23
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 79, Perham 50
Duluth Marshall 89, Princeton 67
East Central 79, St John’s 35
Eden Valley-Watkins 65, Maple Lake 32
Edina 64, Farmington 55
Elk River 77, Coon Rapids 47
Esko 67, Hibbing 33
Fillmore Central 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 28, OT
Goodhue 77, Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 61
Henning 51, Verndale 40
International Falls 52, Lake of the Woods 43
International School 61, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 25
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 57, Triton 55
Kasson-Mantorville 60, St. Peter 46
Kelliher-Northome 78, Clearbrook-Gonvick 41
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 83, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 30
Kingsland 66, Lyle-Pacelli 64
Kittson Central 79, Roseau 41
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 68, Maple River 65
Lake Park-Audubon 70, Climax-Fisher 50
Lakeview 61, Lac qui Parle Valley 41
Lakeville North 53, Lakeville South 49
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 87, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 40
MACCRAY 57, Canby 54
Maple Grove 85, Champlin Park 41
Martin County West 70, Madelia 24
Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 59, Cleveland 47
Menahga 53, Wadena-Deer Creek 45
Mesabi East 58, Carlton-Wrenshall 24
Minneapolis North 89, Minneapolis Camden 26
Minneapolis Southwest 50, Minneapolis South 48
Minneapolis Washburn 66, Minneapolis Roosevelt 19
Moorhead 64, Bemidji 62
Mountain Iron-Buhl 98, North Woods 12
Nevis 59, Blackduck 55
New Ulm Cathedral 53, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 35
New York Mills 67, Bertha-Hewitt 39
North Branch 56, Zimmerman 55
Norwood Young America 52, Belle Plaine 46
Ogilvie 57, Mora 42
Owatonna 55, Hastings 46
Park Christian 49, Ada-Borup-West 32
Parkers Prairie 61, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 56
Pine City 59, Hinckley-Finlayson 22
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 66, La Crescent 54
Red Wing 64, Austin 60
Renville County West 66, Dawson-Boyd 57
Richfield 67, Bloomington Kennedy 28
Rochester Century 52, Faribault 42
Rochester Lourdes 62, Lake City 48
Rochester Marshall 55, Winona 32
Rochester Mayo 78, Mankato East 43
Rogers 69, Robbinsdale Armstrong 51
Royalton 71, Paynesville 49
Rushford-Peterson 68, St. Charles 28
Sacred Heart 83, Mahnomen-Waubun 58
Sebeka 44, Pillager 31
Sibley East 56, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 55
Simley 43, Christ’s Household of Faith 33
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 65, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 33
South Ridge 65, Fond du Lac 34
Southland 58, Houston 47
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 62, Mound Westonka 40
Spectrum 60, PACT 46
St. Cloud Cathedral 69, Melrose 57
Stillwater 56, Roseville 45
Swanville 59, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 23
Totino-Grace 75, Andover 54
Trinity 56, North Lakes Academy 34
Twin Cities Academy 48, Math and Science 25
United South Central 65, Waseca 47
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 91, Red Lake County Central 26
Watertown-Mayer 65, Annandale 57
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 70, Nicollet 50
West Central 64, Osakis 40
West Lutheran 71, Eagle Ridge 51
West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 48, Hills-Beaver Creek 41
Winona Cotter 73, Chatfield 66
Yellow Medicine East 74, Ortonville 31
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 65, Lewiston-Altura 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..