Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 83, Fort Defiance 56

Bethel 73, Gloucester 38

Brewster Academy, N.H. 59, Bishop O’Connell 58

Charlottesville 59, Albemarle 55

Dan River 53, Patrick County 52

Grundy 68, Tazewell 47

Hampton 86, Heritage 48

Holston 81, Twin Valley 39

Kecoughtan 76, Phoebus 42

Narrows 82, Craig County 54

Norfolk Collegiate 73, Hickory 38

Parry McCluer 59, Eastern Montgomery 27

Patrick Henry 72, J.I. Burton 47

Rappahannock County 54, Riverheads 51

Regents 50, Temple Christian 46

Rock Ridge 64, Manassas Park 25

Rural Retreat 55, Bland County 53

Seton School 68, Christ Chapel Academy 25

Stafford 81, Brooke Point 76

Tennessee, Tenn. 53, Virginia High 49

Tunstall 62, Gretna 52

Tuscarora, Md. 60, Briar Woods 46

William Byrd 62, Christiansburg 58

William Monroe 60, Turner Ashby 45

Woodgrove 58, Riverside 57

Woodside 65, Menchville 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Caroline vs. Colonial Beach, ppd.

