Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 83, Fort Defiance 56
Bethel 73, Gloucester 38
Brewster Academy, N.H. 59, Bishop O’Connell 58
Charlottesville 59, Albemarle 55
Dan River 53, Patrick County 52
Grundy 68, Tazewell 47
Hampton 86, Heritage 48
Holston 81, Twin Valley 39
Kecoughtan 76, Phoebus 42
Narrows 82, Craig County 54
Norfolk Collegiate 73, Hickory 38
Parry McCluer 59, Eastern Montgomery 27
Patrick Henry 72, J.I. Burton 47
Rappahannock County 54, Riverheads 51
Regents 50, Temple Christian 46
Rock Ridge 64, Manassas Park 25
Rural Retreat 55, Bland County 53
Seton School 68, Christ Chapel Academy 25
Stafford 81, Brooke Point 76
Tennessee, Tenn. 53, Virginia High 49
Tunstall 62, Gretna 52
Tuscarora, Md. 60, Briar Woods 46
William Byrd 62, Christiansburg 58
William Monroe 60, Turner Ashby 45
Woodgrove 58, Riverside 57
Woodside 65, Menchville 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Caroline vs. Colonial Beach, ppd.
