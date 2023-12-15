Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup West 71, Rothsay 37
BOLD 45, Minneota 44
Barnesville 80, Perham 73
Becker 73, St. Francis 34
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 61, Kimball 46
Big Lake 55, North Branch 54
Blackduck 56, Clearbrook-Gonvick 47
Blaine 64, Osseo 37
Bloomington Kennedy 49, Bloomington Jefferson 38
Braham 80, Aitkin 24
Brainerd 61, Rocori 42
Byron 65, Red Wing 37
Central 61, Sibley East 59
Central Minnesota Christian 59, Lac qui Parle Valley 20
Crosby-Ironton 76, Pierz 67
Deer River 72, Cherry 35
Delano 85, Coon Rapids 48
Duluth East 61, Duluth Denfeld 34
East Grand Forks 91, Red Lake County Central 47
Eden Prairie 63, Lakeville South 59
Edgerton 61, Adrian 54
Fergus Falls 56, Sauk Rapids-Rice 44
Fosston 51, NCEUH 37
Henning 47, Sebeka 31
Hills-Beaver Creek 63, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 12
Hinckley-Finlayson 72, Carlton-Wrenshall 31
Hmong Academy 45, Twin Cities Academy 9
Holdingford 68, Paynesville 39
Houston 76, Southland 61
JWP 57, LeSueur-Henderson 17
Jackson County Central 63, Windom 53
Jordan 59, Watertown-Mayer 48
Lanesboro 63, Lyle-Pacelli 32
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 47, Tri-City United 45
Lincoln 27, Ubah Medical Academy 25
Little Falls 56, Zimmerman 54
Mayer Lutheran 65, Belle Plaine 62
Menahga 53, New York Mills 38
Mesabi East 78, Nashwauk-Keewatin 40
Minneapolis Washburn 58, Simley 43
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 67, Madelia 51
Monticello 63, Chisago Lakes 24
Mounds View 79, Minneapolis Henry 28
Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 39
Nevis 61, Cass Lake-Bena 58
New Ulm 84, Hutchinson 52
Nicollet 65, United South Central 57
North Woods 60, Moose Lake/Willow River 58, OT
Nova 60, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 7
Pelican Rapids 55, Frazee 44
Pine Island 66, Kasson-Mantorville 58
Pine River-Backus 64, Pillager 33
Princeton 65, Cambridge-Isanti 59
Red Lake 64, Laporte 43
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 57, Murray County Central 42
Sacred Heart 65, Northern 48
Sartell-St. Stephen 36, Bemidji 34
Schaeffer Academy 47, Le Roy-Ostrander 37
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 74, Wabasso 25
South Ridge 69, McGregor 30
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71, Mounds Park Academy 21
St Michael-Albertville 86, Waconia 45
Stewartville 70, Goodhue 60
Superior, Wis. 65, Rockford 33
Triton 71, Alden-Conger 40
United Christian 72, Christ’s Household of Faith 23
Wadena-Deer Creek 54, Bertha-Hewitt 48
Washington Tech 63, Minneapolis Edison 15
West Central 70, Melrose 38
West Lutheran 71, Eagle Ridge 29
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 61, Mountain Lake Area 36
Willmar 74, St. Cloud 48
