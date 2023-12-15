Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup West 71, Rothsay 37

BOLD 45, Minneota 44

Barnesville 80, Perham 73

Becker 73, St. Francis 34

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 61, Kimball 46

Big Lake 55, North Branch 54

Blackduck 56, Clearbrook-Gonvick 47

Blaine 64, Osseo 37

Bloomington Kennedy 49, Bloomington Jefferson 38

Braham 80, Aitkin 24

Brainerd 61, Rocori 42

Byron 65, Red Wing 37

Central 61, Sibley East 59

Central Minnesota Christian 59, Lac qui Parle Valley 20

Crosby-Ironton 76, Pierz 67

Deer River 72, Cherry 35

Delano 85, Coon Rapids 48

Duluth East 61, Duluth Denfeld 34

East Grand Forks 91, Red Lake County Central 47

Eden Prairie 63, Lakeville South 59

Edgerton 61, Adrian 54

Fergus Falls 56, Sauk Rapids-Rice 44

Fosston 51, NCEUH 37

Henning 47, Sebeka 31

Hills-Beaver Creek 63, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 12

Hinckley-Finlayson 72, Carlton-Wrenshall 31

Hmong Academy 45, Twin Cities Academy 9

Holdingford 68, Paynesville 39

Houston 76, Southland 61

JWP 57, LeSueur-Henderson 17

Jackson County Central 63, Windom 53

Jordan 59, Watertown-Mayer 48

Lanesboro 63, Lyle-Pacelli 32

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 47, Tri-City United 45

Lincoln 27, Ubah Medical Academy 25

Little Falls 56, Zimmerman 54

Mayer Lutheran 65, Belle Plaine 62

Menahga 53, New York Mills 38

Mesabi East 78, Nashwauk-Keewatin 40

Minneapolis Washburn 58, Simley 43

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 67, Madelia 51

Monticello 63, Chisago Lakes 24

Mounds View 79, Minneapolis Henry 28

Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 39

Nevis 61, Cass Lake-Bena 58

New Ulm 84, Hutchinson 52

Nicollet 65, United South Central 57

North Woods 60, Moose Lake/Willow River 58, OT

Nova 60, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 7

Pelican Rapids 55, Frazee 44

Pine Island 66, Kasson-Mantorville 58

Pine River-Backus 64, Pillager 33

Princeton 65, Cambridge-Isanti 59

Red Lake 64, Laporte 43

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 57, Murray County Central 42

Sacred Heart 65, Northern 48

Sartell-St. Stephen 36, Bemidji 34

Schaeffer Academy 47, Le Roy-Ostrander 37

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 74, Wabasso 25

South Ridge 69, McGregor 30

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71, Mounds Park Academy 21

St Michael-Albertville 86, Waconia 45

Stewartville 70, Goodhue 60

Superior, Wis. 65, Rockford 33

Triton 71, Alden-Conger 40

United Christian 72, Christ’s Household of Faith 23

Wadena-Deer Creek 54, Bertha-Hewitt 48

Washington Tech 63, Minneapolis Edison 15

West Central 70, Melrose 38

West Lutheran 71, Eagle Ridge 29

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 61, Mountain Lake Area 36

Willmar 74, St. Cloud 48

