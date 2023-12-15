Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 72, Rocori 58
Ashby 60, Benson 56
Avail Academy 100, Math and Science 74
BOLD 69, Montevideo 67
Barnesville 61, Breckenridge 55
Barnum 85, South Ridge 43
Becker 72, St. Francis 51
Belle Plaine 63, Watertown-Mayer 45
Bemidji 55, Grand Rapids 51
Bertha-Hewitt 76, Laporte 44
Big Lake 80, North Branch 68
Bloomington Jefferson 75, Bloomington Kennedy 39
Breck 79, Apple Valley 47
Burnsville 70, Rochester Marshall 63
Canby 75, Renville County West 32
Carlton-Wrenshall 79, Hinckley-Finlayson 59
Central Minnesota Christian 66, Lac qui Parle Valley 57
Chatfield 74, Rochester STEM 41
Chisago Lakes 88, Monticello 74
Cretin-Derham Hall 78, Irondale 46
Cromwell 78, Braham 64
Dawson-Boyd 91, Ortonville 36
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 54, Pelican Rapids 50
Duluth Denfeld 82, Cloquet 65
Eden Valley-Watkins 62, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 43
Fertile-Beltrami 71, Fosston 45
Goodridge-Grygla 66, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 45
Hawley 78, Frazee 68
Henning 60, Sebeka 44
Hill-Murray 58, Hope Academy 42
Hillcrest Lutheran 86, Mahnomen-Waubun 62
Holy Family Catholic 92, Glencoe-Silver Lake 58
Hutchinson 84, St. Cloud Apollo 67
International Falls 73, Lake of the Woods 35
JWP 69, LeSueur-Henderson 55
Kasson-Mantorville 71, Pine Island 59
Kingsland 76, Glenville-Emmons 38
LCWM 76, Martin County West 40
Lanesboro 77, Lyle-Pacelli 76, 2OT
Le Roy-Ostrander 71, Schaeffer Academy 46
Litchfield 67, Central 64
Little Falls 71, Milaca 44
MACA 70, Minnewaska 34
MACCRAY 76, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 69
Mabel-Canton 74, Grand Meadow 49
Madelia 61, Cleveland 58
Mankato East 99, New Ulm 69
Mankato Loyola 61, Nicollet 44
Melrose 49, Paynesville 47
Minneapolis South 89, Anoka 61
Minneapolis Southwest 68, Mound Westonka 62
Minneapolis Washburn 65, Tartan 57
Minneota 64, Yellow Medicine East 37
Moose Lake/Willow River 92, North Woods 85
NCEUH 65, Crookston 45
NRHEG 58, Kenyon-Wanamingo 52
New Life Academy 69, Christ’s Household of Faith 58
New London-Spicer 69, Redwood Valley 59
North Lakes Academy 77, Parnassus Prep 69
Ogilvie 64, Pine City 38
Osakis 66, St John’s 19
Park (Cottage Grove) 90, Hastings 89
Park Christian 64, Lake Park-Audubon 40
Parkers Prairie 52, Battle Lake 41
Pipestone 64, Southwest Minnesota Christian 59
Randolph 42, Hayfield 33
Rock Ridge 62, Mesabi East 47
Royalton 65, Aitkin 60
Shakopee 68, Chaska 29
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 69, Wabasso 56
Southland 58, Houston 34
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 85, Dassel-Cokato 59
Spring Grove 60, La Crescent 57
St Paul Academy 74, Providence Academy 44
St. Clair 74, Alden-Conger 43
St. Cloud Cathedral 82, Rush City 67
St. Paul Highland Park 69, Two Rivers 67
St. Thomas Academy 64, Eagan 59
Stewartville 63, Faribault 21
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 69, Red Rock Central 46
Twin Cities Academy 77, Hmong Academy 27
Two Harbors 70, Deer River 68
Upsala 66, Swanville 45
Warroad 93, BGMR 32
West Lutheran 81, Eagle Ridge 59
