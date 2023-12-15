Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 72, Rocori 58

Ashby 60, Benson 56

Avail Academy 100, Math and Science 74

BOLD 69, Montevideo 67

Barnesville 61, Breckenridge 55

Barnum 85, South Ridge 43

Becker 72, St. Francis 51

Belle Plaine 63, Watertown-Mayer 45

Bemidji 55, Grand Rapids 51

Bertha-Hewitt 76, Laporte 44

Big Lake 80, North Branch 68

Bloomington Jefferson 75, Bloomington Kennedy 39

Breck 79, Apple Valley 47

Burnsville 70, Rochester Marshall 63

Canby 75, Renville County West 32

Carlton-Wrenshall 79, Hinckley-Finlayson 59

Central Minnesota Christian 66, Lac qui Parle Valley 57

Chatfield 74, Rochester STEM 41

Chisago Lakes 88, Monticello 74

Cretin-Derham Hall 78, Irondale 46

Cromwell 78, Braham 64

Dawson-Boyd 91, Ortonville 36

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 54, Pelican Rapids 50

Duluth Denfeld 82, Cloquet 65

Eden Valley-Watkins 62, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 43

Fertile-Beltrami 71, Fosston 45

Goodridge-Grygla 66, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 45

Hawley 78, Frazee 68

Henning 60, Sebeka 44

Hill-Murray 58, Hope Academy 42

Hillcrest Lutheran 86, Mahnomen-Waubun 62

Holy Family Catholic 92, Glencoe-Silver Lake 58

Hutchinson 84, St. Cloud Apollo 67

International Falls 73, Lake of the Woods 35

JWP 69, LeSueur-Henderson 55

Kasson-Mantorville 71, Pine Island 59

Kingsland 76, Glenville-Emmons 38

LCWM 76, Martin County West 40

Lanesboro 77, Lyle-Pacelli 76, 2OT

Le Roy-Ostrander 71, Schaeffer Academy 46

Litchfield 67, Central 64

Little Falls 71, Milaca 44

MACA 70, Minnewaska 34

MACCRAY 76, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 69

Mabel-Canton 74, Grand Meadow 49

Madelia 61, Cleveland 58

Mankato East 99, New Ulm 69

Mankato Loyola 61, Nicollet 44

Melrose 49, Paynesville 47

Minneapolis South 89, Anoka 61

Minneapolis Southwest 68, Mound Westonka 62

Minneapolis Washburn 65, Tartan 57

Minneota 64, Yellow Medicine East 37

Moose Lake/Willow River 92, North Woods 85

NCEUH 65, Crookston 45

NRHEG 58, Kenyon-Wanamingo 52

New Life Academy 69, Christ’s Household of Faith 58

New London-Spicer 69, Redwood Valley 59

North Lakes Academy 77, Parnassus Prep 69

Ogilvie 64, Pine City 38

Osakis 66, St John’s 19

Park (Cottage Grove) 90, Hastings 89

Park Christian 64, Lake Park-Audubon 40

Parkers Prairie 52, Battle Lake 41

Pipestone 64, Southwest Minnesota Christian 59

Randolph 42, Hayfield 33

Rock Ridge 62, Mesabi East 47

Royalton 65, Aitkin 60

Shakopee 68, Chaska 29

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 69, Wabasso 56

Southland 58, Houston 34

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 85, Dassel-Cokato 59

Spring Grove 60, La Crescent 57

St Paul Academy 74, Providence Academy 44

St. Clair 74, Alden-Conger 43

St. Cloud Cathedral 82, Rush City 67

St. Paul Highland Park 69, Two Rivers 67

St. Thomas Academy 64, Eagan 59

Stewartville 63, Faribault 21

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 69, Red Rock Central 46

Twin Cities Academy 77, Hmong Academy 27

Two Harbors 70, Deer River 68

Upsala 66, Swanville 45

Warroad 93, BGMR 32

West Lutheran 81, Eagle Ridge 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..