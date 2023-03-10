Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Maple Grove 68, Champlin Park 44

Mounds View 62, Roseville 57

Osseo 57, Irondale 50

Park Center 81, Spring Lake Park 66

Class AA=

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 75, Waseca 64

Maple River 60, Blue Earth Area 36

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 77, Belle Plaine 70

Norwood-Young America 81, Glencoe-Silver Lake 71

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

Mounds Park Academy 86, Higher 76

St. Croix Lutheran 77, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 33

St. Croix Prep 51, Minneapolis Roosevelt 49

St. Paul Humboldt 72, Washington Tech 68

Section 5=

First Round=

Maranatha Christian 48, Providence Academy 42

Minneapolis Edison 90, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 55

Section 8=

First Round=

Barnesville 72, Fergus Falls 61

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 74, Warroad 48

East Grand Forks 77, Frazee 62

Hawley 76, Crookston 40

Pelican Rapids 64, Red Lake 63

Perham 92, Roseau 39

Thief River Falls 79, Menahga 45

Wadena-Deer Creek 52, Park Rapids 50

Class A=

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 62, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 60

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 66, BOLD 55

Loyola Catholic 49, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 45

Martin County West 56, United South Central 50

Section 4=

Second Round=

Avail Academy 67, Trinity 56

Christ’s Household of Faith 87, PACT Charter 83

Heritage Christian Academy 90, North Lakes Academy 58

West Lutheran 81, United Christian 48

Section 5=

Second Round=

Browerville/Eagle Valley 53, Upsala 30

Cromwell 64, McGregor 49

East Central 76, Braham 24

Nevis 93, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 39

Pine River-Backus 77, Bertha-Hewitt 42

Swanville 69, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 50

Section 6=

Second Round=

NCEUH 62, Lake Park-Audubon 56

Section 7=

Second Round=

Cherry 108, Floodwood 38

Chisholm 55, South Ridge 54

Deer River 86, Hill City 36

Ely 66, Bigfork 39

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 76, Carlton 74

Mountain Iron-Buhl 104, Wrenshall 44

North Woods 89, Littlefork-Big Falls 71

Northland 104, Nashwauk-Keewatin 49

Section 8=

Second Round=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 81, Blackduck 51

Cass Lake-Bena 76, Mahnomen/Waubun 65

Fertile-Beltrami 84, Win-E-Mac 65

Fosston 63, Clearbrook-Gonvick 41

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 70, Red Lake County 57

Northern Freeze 76, Kittson County Central 54

Sacred Heart 64, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 33

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 88, Stephen-Argyle 59

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..