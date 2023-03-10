Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class AAAA=
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Maple Grove 68, Champlin Park 44
Mounds View 62, Roseville 57
Osseo 57, Irondale 50
Park Center 81, Spring Lake Park 66
Class AA=
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 75, Waseca 64
Maple River 60, Blue Earth Area 36
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 77, Belle Plaine 70
Norwood-Young America 81, Glencoe-Silver Lake 71
Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
Mounds Park Academy 86, Higher 76
St. Croix Lutheran 77, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 33
St. Croix Prep 51, Minneapolis Roosevelt 49
St. Paul Humboldt 72, Washington Tech 68
Section 5=
First Round=
Maranatha Christian 48, Providence Academy 42
Minneapolis Edison 90, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 55
Section 8=
First Round=
Barnesville 72, Fergus Falls 61
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 74, Warroad 48
East Grand Forks 77, Frazee 62
Hawley 76, Crookston 40
Pelican Rapids 64, Red Lake 63
Perham 92, Roseau 39
Thief River Falls 79, Menahga 45
Wadena-Deer Creek 52, Park Rapids 50
Class A=
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 62, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 60
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 66, BOLD 55
Loyola Catholic 49, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 45
Martin County West 56, United South Central 50
Section 4=
Second Round=
Avail Academy 67, Trinity 56
Christ’s Household of Faith 87, PACT Charter 83
Heritage Christian Academy 90, North Lakes Academy 58
West Lutheran 81, United Christian 48
Section 5=
Second Round=
Browerville/Eagle Valley 53, Upsala 30
Cromwell 64, McGregor 49
East Central 76, Braham 24
Nevis 93, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 39
Pine River-Backus 77, Bertha-Hewitt 42
Swanville 69, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 50
Section 6=
Second Round=
NCEUH 62, Lake Park-Audubon 56
Section 7=
Second Round=
Cherry 108, Floodwood 38
Chisholm 55, South Ridge 54
Deer River 86, Hill City 36
Ely 66, Bigfork 39
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 76, Carlton 74
Mountain Iron-Buhl 104, Wrenshall 44
North Woods 89, Littlefork-Big Falls 71
Northland 104, Nashwauk-Keewatin 49
Section 8=
Second Round=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 81, Blackduck 51
Cass Lake-Bena 76, Mahnomen/Waubun 65
Fertile-Beltrami 84, Win-E-Mac 65
Fosston 63, Clearbrook-Gonvick 41
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 70, Red Lake County 57
Northern Freeze 76, Kittson County Central 54
Sacred Heart 64, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 33
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 88, Stephen-Argyle 59
