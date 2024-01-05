Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Lea 85, Dover-Eyota 77
Annandale 64, Albany 43
Ashby 67, Border West 56
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 87, Maple Lake 53
Avail Academy 62, Community of Peace 28
BOLD 86, GFW 80
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 77, Kimball 56
Belle Plaine 49, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 36
Benson 58, Renville County West 56
Bertha-Hewitt 69, Sebeka 63, OT
Big Lake 86, Zimmerman 73
Blooming Prairie 76, Chatfield 38
Braham 79, Pine City 60
Brandon-Evansville 62, Rothsay 57
Byron 88, Goodhue 56
Cannon Falls 75, Kasson-Mantorville 57
Cass Lake-Bena 101, Kelliher-Northome 39
Chisholm 66, Carlton-Wrenshall 58
Christ’s Household of Faith 69, Hiawatha 44
Columbia Heights 95, Bloomington Kennedy 65
Coon Rapids 73, Elk River 41
Dawson-Boyd 83, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 62
Delano 89, Richfield 84
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 54, Hawley 45
Eden Valley-Watkins 58, Royalton 35
Faribault 67, Winona 58
Fertile-Beltrami 83, NCEUH 61
Fillmore Central 63, Triton 62
GHEC 72, Martin County West 57
Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 63, Kittson Central 61
Hancock 75, Parkers Prairie 65
Henning 66, Wadena-Deer Creek 55
Heritage Christian Academy 85, Metro 56
Hillcrest Lutheran 65, Lake Park-Audubon 26
Hinckley-Finlayson 64, Rush City 48
Hutchinson 77, Glencoe-Silver Lake 73
LCWM 85, St. Clair 69
La Crescent 63, St. Charles 60
Lake City 89, Pine Island 65
LeSueur-Henderson 83, Sibley East 60
Legacy Christian 94, Rochester STEM 49
Madelia 70, Nicollet 52
Mankato East 78, Owatonna 45
Maple Grove 82, Champlin Park 64
Marshall 64, Pipestone 61
Math and Science 85, Twin Cities Academy 83, OT
Minneota 88, Wabasso 51
Monticello 81, Sauk Rapids-Rice 72
Mound Westonka 71, Mankato West 69, OT
Mountain Lake Area 82, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 67
Nevis 87, Blackduck 27
New Ulm 97, St. James Area 60
Northfield 60, Rochester Marshall 57
Northland 97, Mesabi East 42
Ogilvie 59, Mille Lacs 53
Ortonville 70, Community Christian 46
Osakis 70, Melrose 53
Osseo 75, Centennial 54
Park Center 97, Blaine 75
Paynesville 65, Holdingford 40
Pillager 54, New York Mills 34
Pine River-Backus 92, Laporte 33
Randolph 78, Cleveland 36
Red Lake 101, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 70
Red Lake County Central 66, Northern 49
Robbinsdale Armstrong 61, Rogers 56
Rochester Century 73, Rosemount 57
Rochester Mayo 70, Austin 65
Rock Ridge 64, Duluth East 58
Saint Croix Central, Wis. 71, Red Wing 58
Shakopee 76, Eagan 50
Spring Grove 59, Lyle-Pacelli 38
Spring Lake Park 88, Anoka 70
St Louis Park 90, Fridley 87
Staples-Motley 68, Browerville/Eagle Valley 55
Totino-Grace 78, Andover 41
Underwood 71, Battle Lake 47
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 88, BGMR 34
Wayzata 94, Lakeville North 76
West Central 77, Barnesville 64
Win-E-Mac 87, Fosston 62
