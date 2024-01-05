Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Lea 85, Dover-Eyota 77

Annandale 64, Albany 43

Ashby 67, Border West 56

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 87, Maple Lake 53

Avail Academy 62, Community of Peace 28

BOLD 86, GFW 80

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 77, Kimball 56

Belle Plaine 49, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 36

Benson 58, Renville County West 56

Bertha-Hewitt 69, Sebeka 63, OT

Big Lake 86, Zimmerman 73

Blooming Prairie 76, Chatfield 38

Braham 79, Pine City 60

Brandon-Evansville 62, Rothsay 57

Byron 88, Goodhue 56

Cannon Falls 75, Kasson-Mantorville 57

Cass Lake-Bena 101, Kelliher-Northome 39

Chisholm 66, Carlton-Wrenshall 58

Christ’s Household of Faith 69, Hiawatha 44

Columbia Heights 95, Bloomington Kennedy 65

Coon Rapids 73, Elk River 41

Dawson-Boyd 83, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 62

Delano 89, Richfield 84

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 54, Hawley 45

Eden Valley-Watkins 58, Royalton 35

Faribault 67, Winona 58

Fertile-Beltrami 83, NCEUH 61

Fillmore Central 63, Triton 62

GHEC 72, Martin County West 57

Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 63, Kittson Central 61

Hancock 75, Parkers Prairie 65

Henning 66, Wadena-Deer Creek 55

Heritage Christian Academy 85, Metro 56

Hillcrest Lutheran 65, Lake Park-Audubon 26

Hinckley-Finlayson 64, Rush City 48

Hutchinson 77, Glencoe-Silver Lake 73

LCWM 85, St. Clair 69

La Crescent 63, St. Charles 60

Lake City 89, Pine Island 65

LeSueur-Henderson 83, Sibley East 60

Legacy Christian 94, Rochester STEM 49

Madelia 70, Nicollet 52

Mankato East 78, Owatonna 45

Maple Grove 82, Champlin Park 64

Marshall 64, Pipestone 61

Math and Science 85, Twin Cities Academy 83, OT

Minneota 88, Wabasso 51

Monticello 81, Sauk Rapids-Rice 72

Mound Westonka 71, Mankato West 69, OT

Mountain Lake Area 82, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 67

Nevis 87, Blackduck 27

New Ulm 97, St. James Area 60

Northfield 60, Rochester Marshall 57

Northland 97, Mesabi East 42

Ogilvie 59, Mille Lacs 53

Ortonville 70, Community Christian 46

Osakis 70, Melrose 53

Osseo 75, Centennial 54

Park Center 97, Blaine 75

Paynesville 65, Holdingford 40

Pillager 54, New York Mills 34

Pine River-Backus 92, Laporte 33

Randolph 78, Cleveland 36

Red Lake 101, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 70

Red Lake County Central 66, Northern 49

Robbinsdale Armstrong 61, Rogers 56

Rochester Century 73, Rosemount 57

Rochester Mayo 70, Austin 65

Rock Ridge 64, Duluth East 58

Saint Croix Central, Wis. 71, Red Wing 58

Shakopee 76, Eagan 50

Spring Grove 59, Lyle-Pacelli 38

Spring Lake Park 88, Anoka 70

St Louis Park 90, Fridley 87

Staples-Motley 68, Browerville/Eagle Valley 55

Totino-Grace 78, Andover 41

Underwood 71, Battle Lake 47

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 88, BGMR 34

Wayzata 94, Lakeville North 76

West Central 77, Barnesville 64

Win-E-Mac 87, Fosston 62

