Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup-West 73, Fosston 34

Andover 77, Coon Rapids 64

BOLD 75, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 74

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 67, Eden Valley-Watkins 62

Benilde-St Margaret’s 76, Orono 72

Blooming Prairie 62, Randolph 59

Braham 64, Mille Lacs 43

Centennial 64, Robbinsdale Armstrong 62

Champlin Park 71, Anoka 56

Chanhassen 77, New Prague 70

Chatfield 69, Lanesboro 33

Chesterton Academy 67, Prairie Seeds Academy 36

Cretin-Derham Hall 85, Irondale 50

Dawson-Boyd 95, Lakeview 42

Deer River 94, South Ridge 59

Elk River 79, Spring Lake Park 70

GHEC 63, Nicollet 58

Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 86, East Grand Forks 67

Grand Rapids 80, Hermantown 63

Henning 78, Menahga 16

Hmong Academy 87, Ubah Medical Academy 63

Holdingford 85, Foley 42

Holy Angels 77, Bloomington Kennedy 60

Houston 95, Lyle-Pacelli 61

Kasson-Mantorville 77, Rochester Lourdes 40

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 87, Canby 70

Kittson Central 72, Sacred Heart 57

Lake City 77, Pine Island 76, OT

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 64, St. Clair 51

Lake Park-Audubon 70, Bagley 44

LeSueur-Henderson 73, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 64

Legacy Christian 84, St. Croix Prep 64

Luverne 85, Southwest Minnesota Christian 54

Mabel-Canton 57, Grand Meadow 49

Madelia 69, Martin County West 66

Mahnomen-Waubun 70, Climax-Fisher 57

Maple Grove 78, Rogers 49

Maple River 62, Sibley East 55

Math and Science 73, Community of Peace 42

Minneota 84, MACCRAY 71

Montevideo 91, Minnewaska 49

Moorhead 83, Bemidji 81, OT

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 56, Melrose 37

Nevis 82, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 49

New Ulm 86, Jordan 82

New York Mills 66, Battle Lake 59

North St Paul 59, South St. Paul 58

Northern 63, BGMR 26

Owatonna 78, Austin 52

Pequot Lakes 76, Staples-Motley 49

Pillager 69, Bertha-Hewitt 53

Pipestone 59, Madison, S.D. 56

Red Lake 87, Pine River-Backus 77

Renville County West 68, Ortonville 58

Roseau 93, Crookston 84

Roseville 68, Woodbury 54

Sauk Centre 59, West Central 42

Shakopee 89, Prior Lake 79

Southland 78, Schaeffer Academy 34

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 64, Mound Westonka 51

Spring Grove 63, Kingsland 60

St Louis Park 87, Bloomington Jefferson 50

St. Agnes 80, Cristo Rey Jesuit 43

St. Cloud Cathedral 65, Osakis 62

St. Croix Lutheran 85, Fridley 80

St. Paul Central 74, St. Paul Como Park 68

St. Paul Harding 90, St. Paul Humboldt 61

St. Paul Johnson 78, St. Paul Highland Park 65

Stewartville 72, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 35

Thief River Falls 56, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 38

Totino-Grace 101, Blaine 62

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 79, Central Minnesota Christian 58

United South Central 74, NRHEG 49

Upsala 64, Browerville/Eagle Valley 60

Verndale 49, Wadena-Deer Creek 45

Waconia 90, Chaska 78

Warroad 82, Littlefork-Big Falls 74

Washington Tech 90, Twin Cities Academy 71

Watertown-Mayer 68, New London-Spicer 64, OT

White Bear Lake 77, Forest Lake 59

Win-E-Mac 58, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 52

