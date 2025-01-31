Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup-West 73, Fosston 34
Andover 77, Coon Rapids 64
BOLD 75, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 74
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 67, Eden Valley-Watkins 62
Benilde-St Margaret’s 76, Orono 72
Blooming Prairie 62, Randolph 59
Braham 64, Mille Lacs 43
Centennial 64, Robbinsdale Armstrong 62
Champlin Park 71, Anoka 56
Chanhassen 77, New Prague 70
Chatfield 69, Lanesboro 33
Chesterton Academy 67, Prairie Seeds Academy 36
Cretin-Derham Hall 85, Irondale 50
Dawson-Boyd 95, Lakeview 42
Deer River 94, South Ridge 59
Elk River 79, Spring Lake Park 70
GHEC 63, Nicollet 58
Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 86, East Grand Forks 67
Grand Rapids 80, Hermantown 63
Henning 78, Menahga 16
Hmong Academy 87, Ubah Medical Academy 63
Holdingford 85, Foley 42
Holy Angels 77, Bloomington Kennedy 60
Houston 95, Lyle-Pacelli 61
Kasson-Mantorville 77, Rochester Lourdes 40
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 87, Canby 70
Kittson Central 72, Sacred Heart 57
Lake City 77, Pine Island 76, OT
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 64, St. Clair 51
Lake Park-Audubon 70, Bagley 44
LeSueur-Henderson 73, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 64
Legacy Christian 84, St. Croix Prep 64
Luverne 85, Southwest Minnesota Christian 54
Mabel-Canton 57, Grand Meadow 49
Madelia 69, Martin County West 66
Mahnomen-Waubun 70, Climax-Fisher 57
Maple Grove 78, Rogers 49
Maple River 62, Sibley East 55
Math and Science 73, Community of Peace 42
Minneota 84, MACCRAY 71
Montevideo 91, Minnewaska 49
Moorhead 83, Bemidji 81, OT
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 56, Melrose 37
Nevis 82, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 49
New Ulm 86, Jordan 82
New York Mills 66, Battle Lake 59
North St Paul 59, South St. Paul 58
Northern 63, BGMR 26
Owatonna 78, Austin 52
Pequot Lakes 76, Staples-Motley 49
Pillager 69, Bertha-Hewitt 53
Pipestone 59, Madison, S.D. 56
Red Lake 87, Pine River-Backus 77
Renville County West 68, Ortonville 58
Roseau 93, Crookston 84
Roseville 68, Woodbury 54
Sauk Centre 59, West Central 42
Shakopee 89, Prior Lake 79
Southland 78, Schaeffer Academy 34
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 64, Mound Westonka 51
Spring Grove 63, Kingsland 60
St Louis Park 87, Bloomington Jefferson 50
St. Agnes 80, Cristo Rey Jesuit 43
St. Cloud Cathedral 65, Osakis 62
St. Croix Lutheran 85, Fridley 80
St. Paul Central 74, St. Paul Como Park 68
St. Paul Harding 90, St. Paul Humboldt 61
St. Paul Johnson 78, St. Paul Highland Park 65
Stewartville 72, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 35
Thief River Falls 56, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 38
Totino-Grace 101, Blaine 62
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 79, Central Minnesota Christian 58
United South Central 74, NRHEG 49
Upsala 64, Browerville/Eagle Valley 60
Verndale 49, Wadena-Deer Creek 45
Waconia 90, Chaska 78
Warroad 82, Littlefork-Big Falls 74
Washington Tech 90, Twin Cities Academy 71
Watertown-Mayer 68, New London-Spicer 64, OT
White Bear Lake 77, Forest Lake 59
Win-E-Mac 58, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 52
