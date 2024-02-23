Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 85, Fergus Falls 50

Ashby 68, Ortonville 55

BGMR 80, Lake of the Woods 39

Battle Lake 80, New York Mills 46

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 69, Brandon-Evansville 53

Belle Plaine 62, Fairmont 54

Braham 73, Hinckley-Finlayson 61

Brainerd 83, Sartell-St. Stephen 57

Breck 79, Minnehaha Academy 68

Browerville/Eagle Valley 86, Sebeka 75

Cloquet 72, Grand Rapids 63

Columbia Heights 95, Richfield 92

Cristo Rey Jesuit 76, Nova 65

DeLaSalle 87, Fridley 64

Detroit Lakes 76, Aitkin 49

Duluth Denfeld 66, Hibbing 65

Duluth East 77, Cambridge-Isanti 70

Duluth Marshall 92, Nashwauk-Keewatin 78

East Central 73, Ogilvie 23

Farmington 94, Prior Lake 77

Fertile-Beltrami 81, Red Lake County Central 51

Foley 58, Mora 42

Frazee 73, Menahga 54

Hawley 79, Breckenridge 57

Hermantown 93, Superior, Wis. 66

Holy Angels 61, Providence Academy 55

Jackson County Central 88, New Ulm 79

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71, Lakeview 55

LeSueur-Henderson 79, NRHEG 57

Liberty Classical 75, Ubah Medical Academy 37

Mankato East 105, Red Wing 58

Maranatha 81, St. Agnes 58

Montevideo 69, Lac qui Parle Valley 45

Monticello 82, Becker 67

New London-Spicer 63, Melrose 54

North St Paul 81, Minneapolis South 60

North Woods 84, Littlefork-Big Falls 39

Osseo 76, Robbinsdale Armstrong 69

Park Center 96, Anoka 57

Park Christian 64, Crosby-Ironton 63

Park Rapids 64, Crosby-Ironton 63

Parkers Prairie 61, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 50

Paynesville 65, Minnewaska 50

Pequot Lakes 64, Pierz 54

Perham 79, NCEUH 48

Pine City 82, Mille Lacs 33

Prairie Seeds Academy 79, Hmong Academy 37

Princeton 80, Zimmerman 76

Rochester Century 76, Mankato West 64

Rocori 87, St. Cloud Tech 85

Roseau 65, Crookston 58

Sauk Centre 53, Osakis 45

Sleepy Eye 72, Madelia 59

St Paul Academy 91, St. Paul Highland Park 79

St. Anthony 82, Bloomington Kennedy 53

St. Cloud Apollo 79, Willmar 70

St. Cloud Cathedral 82, Milaca 77

St. Croix Lutheran 65, New Life Academy 43

St. Croix Prep 68, Concordia Academy 44

St. Francis 69, North Branch 59

St. Paul Humboldt 70, Twin Cities Academy 61

St. Peter 94, St. James Area 51

Thief River Falls 84, Fosston 61

Tri-City United 78, Triton 68

Verndale 70, Pine River-Backus 63

Watertown-Mayer 69, Sibley East 49

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 76, Cleveland 65

West Lutheran 66, Christ’s Household of Faith 58

Win-E-Mac 75, Northern 70

