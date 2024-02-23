Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 85, Fergus Falls 50
Ashby 68, Ortonville 55
BGMR 80, Lake of the Woods 39
Battle Lake 80, New York Mills 46
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 69, Brandon-Evansville 53
Belle Plaine 62, Fairmont 54
Braham 73, Hinckley-Finlayson 61
Brainerd 83, Sartell-St. Stephen 57
Breck 79, Minnehaha Academy 68
Browerville/Eagle Valley 86, Sebeka 75
Cloquet 72, Grand Rapids 63
Columbia Heights 95, Richfield 92
Cristo Rey Jesuit 76, Nova 65
DeLaSalle 87, Fridley 64
Detroit Lakes 76, Aitkin 49
Duluth Denfeld 66, Hibbing 65
Duluth East 77, Cambridge-Isanti 70
Duluth Marshall 92, Nashwauk-Keewatin 78
East Central 73, Ogilvie 23
Farmington 94, Prior Lake 77
Fertile-Beltrami 81, Red Lake County Central 51
Foley 58, Mora 42
Frazee 73, Menahga 54
Hawley 79, Breckenridge 57
Hermantown 93, Superior, Wis. 66
Holy Angels 61, Providence Academy 55
Jackson County Central 88, New Ulm 79
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71, Lakeview 55
LeSueur-Henderson 79, NRHEG 57
Liberty Classical 75, Ubah Medical Academy 37
Mankato East 105, Red Wing 58
Maranatha 81, St. Agnes 58
Montevideo 69, Lac qui Parle Valley 45
Monticello 82, Becker 67
New London-Spicer 63, Melrose 54
North St Paul 81, Minneapolis South 60
North Woods 84, Littlefork-Big Falls 39
Osseo 76, Robbinsdale Armstrong 69
Park Center 96, Anoka 57
Park Christian 64, Crosby-Ironton 63
Park Rapids 64, Crosby-Ironton 63
Parkers Prairie 61, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 50
Paynesville 65, Minnewaska 50
Pequot Lakes 64, Pierz 54
Perham 79, NCEUH 48
Pine City 82, Mille Lacs 33
Prairie Seeds Academy 79, Hmong Academy 37
Princeton 80, Zimmerman 76
Rochester Century 76, Mankato West 64
Rocori 87, St. Cloud Tech 85
Roseau 65, Crookston 58
Sauk Centre 53, Osakis 45
Sleepy Eye 72, Madelia 59
St Paul Academy 91, St. Paul Highland Park 79
St. Anthony 82, Bloomington Kennedy 53
St. Cloud Apollo 79, Willmar 70
St. Cloud Cathedral 82, Milaca 77
St. Croix Lutheran 65, New Life Academy 43
St. Croix Prep 68, Concordia Academy 44
St. Francis 69, North Branch 59
St. Paul Humboldt 70, Twin Cities Academy 61
St. Peter 94, St. James Area 51
Thief River Falls 84, Fosston 61
Tri-City United 78, Triton 68
Verndale 70, Pine River-Backus 63
Watertown-Mayer 69, Sibley East 49
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 76, Cleveland 65
West Lutheran 66, Christ’s Household of Faith 58
Win-E-Mac 75, Northern 70
