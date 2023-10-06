Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup-West def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-8, 25-13, 25-11

Albany def. Milaca, 25-10, 25-12, 25-16

Annandale def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16

Anoka def. Maple Grove, 26-24, 25-20, 25-9

BOLD def. Montevideo, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16

Battle Lake def. Ashby, 25-5, 25-9, 25-17

Benilde-St Margaret’s def. Chaska, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23

Bethlehem Academy def. United South Central, 23-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-11

Blaine def. Coon Rapids, 25-8, 25-13, 25-12

Brooklyn Center def. Hmong Academy, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-12

Buffalo def. Andover, 25-13, 25-10, 26-24

Champlin Park def. Centennial, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15

Chisago Lakes def. St. Francis, 25-19, 25-14, 25-22

Cloquet def. Superior, Wis., 25-14, 25-23, 25-21

East Ridge def. Forest Lake, 25-14, 25-13, 25-18

Foley def. Pierz, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21

Grand Meadow def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-7, 25-12, 25-12

Grand Rapids def. Greenway, 25-7, 25-19, 25-12

Henning def. Sebeka, 25-22, 15-25, 25-21, 25-22

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Rothsay, 25-6, 25-16, 22-25, 25-11, 0-0

Holy Family Catholic def. Jordan, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 28-26

Lakeville South def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-14, 25-11, 25-23

LeSueur-Henderson def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 20-25, 25-18, 25-11, 25-22

Lewiston-Altura def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16

Mabel-Canton def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-8, 25-5, 25-8

Maple Lake def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 18-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-15, 15-9

Maranatha Christian def. New Life Academy, 11-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20, 15-9

Mayer-Lutheran def. Central, 25-14, 25-8, 25-19

Minneapolis Washburn def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20

Minnehaha Academy def. Hill-Murray, 25-21, 19-25, 25-20, 25-17

Mora def. Little Falls, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23

Mounds View def. Woodbury, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22

New Prague def. Waconia, 22-25, 25-20, 25-27, 25-12, 15-9

Northfield, Colo. def. Austin, 25-18, 25-14, 25-17

Nova Classical Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16

Orono def. St. Louis Park, 18-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-19

Osseo def. Park Center, 25-11, 25-14, 25-12

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 27-25, 25-23, 25-23

Paynesville def. Kimball, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17

Pequot Lakes def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15

Red Wing def. Winona, 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20

Richfield def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-22, 25-8, 25-9

Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Totino-Grace, 25-27, 25-20, 24-26, 25-15, 15-10

Rochester Mayo def. Rochester Century, 22-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13

Rockford def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-23, 25-23, 28-30, 25-19

Rocori def. Alexandria, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21

Rogers def. Spring Lake Park, 25-11, 25-17, 25-12

Rosemount def. Farmington, 25-21, 25-12, 25-15

Roseville def. White Bear Lake, 25-20, 25-12, 25-12

Royalton def. Holdingford, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-13, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14

Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-9, 25-21, 25-12

South St. Paul def. St. Anthony, 25-18, 30-28, 24-26, 25-23

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Mound Westonka, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-13

St. Clair def. Nicollet, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18

St. Croix Lutheran def. Visitation, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16

Stillwater def. Irondale, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18

Tri-City United def. Sibley East, 20-25, 17-25, 25-13, 25-16, 15-10

Twin Cities Academy def. LILA, 11-25, 25-27, 25-18, 25-16, 25-11

Two Harbors def. McGregor, 25-8, 25-17, 25-17

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Verndale, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Medford, 25-18, 25-18, 15-25, 25-11

West Lutheran def. United Christian, 22-25, 25-18, 25-9, 25-10

Winona Cotter def. Dover-Eyota, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16

Zimmerman def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-13, 25-23, 25-14

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Stewartville, 26-24, 25-23, 25-19

