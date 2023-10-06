Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ada-Borup-West def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-8, 25-13, 25-11
Albany def. Milaca, 25-10, 25-12, 25-16
Annandale def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16
Anoka def. Maple Grove, 26-24, 25-20, 25-9
BOLD def. Montevideo, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16
Battle Lake def. Ashby, 25-5, 25-9, 25-17
Benilde-St Margaret’s def. Chaska, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23
Bethlehem Academy def. United South Central, 23-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-11
Blaine def. Coon Rapids, 25-8, 25-13, 25-12
Brooklyn Center def. Hmong Academy, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-12
Buffalo def. Andover, 25-13, 25-10, 26-24
Champlin Park def. Centennial, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15
Chisago Lakes def. St. Francis, 25-19, 25-14, 25-22
Cloquet def. Superior, Wis., 25-14, 25-23, 25-21
East Ridge def. Forest Lake, 25-14, 25-13, 25-18
Foley def. Pierz, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21
Grand Meadow def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-7, 25-12, 25-12
Grand Rapids def. Greenway, 25-7, 25-19, 25-12
Henning def. Sebeka, 25-22, 15-25, 25-21, 25-22
Hillcrest Lutheran def. Rothsay, 25-6, 25-16, 22-25, 25-11, 0-0
Holy Family Catholic def. Jordan, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 28-26
Lakeville South def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-14, 25-11, 25-23
LeSueur-Henderson def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 20-25, 25-18, 25-11, 25-22
Lewiston-Altura def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16
Mabel-Canton def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-8, 25-5, 25-8
Maple Lake def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 18-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-15, 15-9
Maranatha Christian def. New Life Academy, 11-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20, 15-9
Mayer-Lutheran def. Central, 25-14, 25-8, 25-19
Minneapolis Washburn def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20
Minnehaha Academy def. Hill-Murray, 25-21, 19-25, 25-20, 25-17
Mora def. Little Falls, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23
Mounds View def. Woodbury, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22
New Prague def. Waconia, 22-25, 25-20, 25-27, 25-12, 15-9
Northfield, Colo. def. Austin, 25-18, 25-14, 25-17
Nova Classical Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16
Orono def. St. Louis Park, 18-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-19
Osseo def. Park Center, 25-11, 25-14, 25-12
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 27-25, 25-23, 25-23
Paynesville def. Kimball, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17
Pequot Lakes def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15
Red Wing def. Winona, 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20
Richfield def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-22, 25-8, 25-9
Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Totino-Grace, 25-27, 25-20, 24-26, 25-15, 15-10
Rochester Mayo def. Rochester Century, 22-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13
Rockford def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-23, 25-23, 28-30, 25-19
Rocori def. Alexandria, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21
Rogers def. Spring Lake Park, 25-11, 25-17, 25-12
Rosemount def. Farmington, 25-21, 25-12, 25-15
Roseville def. White Bear Lake, 25-20, 25-12, 25-12
Royalton def. Holdingford, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22
Sauk Rapids-Rice def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-13, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14
Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-9, 25-21, 25-12
South St. Paul def. St. Anthony, 25-18, 30-28, 24-26, 25-23
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Mound Westonka, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-13
St. Clair def. Nicollet, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18
St. Croix Lutheran def. Visitation, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16
Stillwater def. Irondale, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18
Tri-City United def. Sibley East, 20-25, 17-25, 25-13, 25-16, 15-10
Twin Cities Academy def. LILA, 11-25, 25-27, 25-18, 25-16, 25-11
Two Harbors def. McGregor, 25-8, 25-17, 25-17
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Verndale, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Medford, 25-18, 25-18, 15-25, 25-11
West Lutheran def. United Christian, 22-25, 25-18, 25-9, 25-10
Winona Cotter def. Dover-Eyota, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16
Zimmerman def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-13, 25-23, 25-14
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Stewartville, 26-24, 25-23, 25-19
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..