Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 73, Sacred Heart 67

Adrian 75, Red Rock Central 24

Albany 80, Eden Valley-Watkins 37

Barnesville 69, New York Mills 54

Benilde-St Margaret’s 72, Chanhassen 44

Benson 62, St John’s 30

Big Lake 49, Spectrum 26

Bloomington Kennedy 64, Richfield 58

Brainerd 85, St. Cloud 39

Brandon-Evansville 70, Hancock 67

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 75, BOLD 50

Central Minnesota Christian 66, Dawson-Boyd 51

Chatfield 55, Wabasha-Kellogg 32

Cleveland 49, LeSueur-Henderson 28

Cromwell 75, Pine River-Backus 45

Crosby-Ironton 106, Park Rapids 84

Dassel-Cokato 68, Maple Lake 36

Duluth Marshall 79, Mesabi East 53

Edgerton 50, Murray County Central 28

Ely 78, North Woods 48

Esko 66, Hermantown 44

Fillmore Central 64, Bethlehem Academy 37

Frazee 73, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 41

GFW 67, New Ulm Cathedral 59

GHEC 75, Windom 63

Glencoe-Silver Lake 63, Annandale 55

Hayfield 55, Blooming Prairie 48

Hillcrest Lutheran 55, Battle Lake 37

Hills-Beaver Creek 57, Mountain Lake Area 38

Hinckley-Finlayson 61, East Central 30

Holy Family Catholic 53, Hutchinson 46

Hopkins 82, Wayzata 69

Jackson County Central 74, St. Clair 63

Kittson Central 78, Fertile-Beltrami 60

Lakeview 74, Canby 58

Legacy Christian 66, West Lutheran 61

Lewiston-Altura 42, Schaeffer Academy 33

Litchfield 58, HLWW 45

Luther, Wis. 57, La Crescent 50

MACCRAY 66, Lac qui Parle Valley 49

Melrose 56, Montevideo 53

Menahga 46, Wadena-Deer Creek 30

Milaca 72, Pine City 58

Minneapolis Henry 56, St. Paul Central 45

Minneapolis North 90, Minneapolis Washburn 56

Minneapolis Roosevelt 81, Minneapolis Edison 15

Minneapolis Southwest 59, Minneapolis South 39

Minneota 81, Renville County West 36

Minnetonka 67, Eden Prairie 48

Minnewaska 64, West Central 53

Monticello 62, Willmar 47

Mounds View 62, Woodbury 56

Mountain Iron-Buhl 97, Bigfork 30

Nevis 80, Hill City 63

North Lakes Academy 43, Hmong Academy 15

Northern 58, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 51

Ogilvie 76, Mille Lacs 39

Osakis 63, Browerville/Eagle Valley 30

PACT 74, Eagle Ridge 58

Pequot Lakes 63, Foley 53

Perham 57, Pelican Rapids 52

Pierz 64, Aitkin 23

Proctor 77, Chisholm 28

Providence Academy 92, Blake 45

Rochester Marshall 73, Owatonna 57

Roseville 47, Park (Cottage Grove) 45

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 68, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 36

Sauk Centre 57, MACA 35

Sauk Rapids-Rice 62, Rocori 57

Sibley East 75, Nicollet 55

Sioux Falls Jefferson, S.D. 43, Marshall 41

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 63, Martin County West 52

South Ridge 55, Floodwood 35

South St. Paul 62, Tartan 28

Southland 62, Kenyon-Wanamingo 53

Southwest Minnesota Christian 54, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 52

St Michael-Albertville 80, Edina 41

St Paul Academy 60, New Life Academy 35

St. Croix Lutheran 70, St. Croix Prep 59

St. Paul Highland Park 60, Hiawatha 23

St. Peter 68, Mound Westonka 19

Stephen-Argyle 79, Red Lake Falls 56

Stewartville 79, Rochester Lourdes 31

Superior, Wis. 71, Grand Rapids 52

Swanville 66, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 39

Thief River Falls 55, Bemidji 53

Tri-City United 58, Central 34

Twin Cities Academy 39, St. Paul Humboldt 33

Two Harbors 51, Carlton-Wrenshall 25

Underwood 78, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 52

United Christian 88, Heritage Christian Academy 48

Upsala 76, Bertha-Hewitt 41

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 68, Roseau 64

Warroad 56, Lake of the Woods 18

Washington Tech 51, Columbia Heights 35

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 73, Rothsay 64

Worthington 65, Luverne 44

Yellow Medicine East 51, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..