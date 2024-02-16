Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 73, Sacred Heart 67
Adrian 75, Red Rock Central 24
Albany 80, Eden Valley-Watkins 37
Barnesville 69, New York Mills 54
Benilde-St Margaret’s 72, Chanhassen 44
Benson 62, St John’s 30
Big Lake 49, Spectrum 26
Bloomington Kennedy 64, Richfield 58
Brainerd 85, St. Cloud 39
Brandon-Evansville 70, Hancock 67
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 75, BOLD 50
Central Minnesota Christian 66, Dawson-Boyd 51
Chatfield 55, Wabasha-Kellogg 32
Cleveland 49, LeSueur-Henderson 28
Cromwell 75, Pine River-Backus 45
Crosby-Ironton 106, Park Rapids 84
Dassel-Cokato 68, Maple Lake 36
Duluth Marshall 79, Mesabi East 53
Edgerton 50, Murray County Central 28
Ely 78, North Woods 48
Esko 66, Hermantown 44
Fillmore Central 64, Bethlehem Academy 37
Frazee 73, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 41
GFW 67, New Ulm Cathedral 59
GHEC 75, Windom 63
Glencoe-Silver Lake 63, Annandale 55
Hayfield 55, Blooming Prairie 48
Hillcrest Lutheran 55, Battle Lake 37
Hills-Beaver Creek 57, Mountain Lake Area 38
Hinckley-Finlayson 61, East Central 30
Holy Family Catholic 53, Hutchinson 46
Hopkins 82, Wayzata 69
Jackson County Central 74, St. Clair 63
Kittson Central 78, Fertile-Beltrami 60
Lakeview 74, Canby 58
Legacy Christian 66, West Lutheran 61
Lewiston-Altura 42, Schaeffer Academy 33
Litchfield 58, HLWW 45
Luther, Wis. 57, La Crescent 50
MACCRAY 66, Lac qui Parle Valley 49
Melrose 56, Montevideo 53
Menahga 46, Wadena-Deer Creek 30
Milaca 72, Pine City 58
Minneapolis Henry 56, St. Paul Central 45
Minneapolis North 90, Minneapolis Washburn 56
Minneapolis Roosevelt 81, Minneapolis Edison 15
Minneapolis Southwest 59, Minneapolis South 39
Minneota 81, Renville County West 36
Minnetonka 67, Eden Prairie 48
Minnewaska 64, West Central 53
Monticello 62, Willmar 47
Mounds View 62, Woodbury 56
Mountain Iron-Buhl 97, Bigfork 30
Nevis 80, Hill City 63
North Lakes Academy 43, Hmong Academy 15
Northern 58, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 51
Ogilvie 76, Mille Lacs 39
Osakis 63, Browerville/Eagle Valley 30
PACT 74, Eagle Ridge 58
Pequot Lakes 63, Foley 53
Perham 57, Pelican Rapids 52
Pierz 64, Aitkin 23
Proctor 77, Chisholm 28
Providence Academy 92, Blake 45
Rochester Marshall 73, Owatonna 57
Roseville 47, Park (Cottage Grove) 45
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 68, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 36
Sauk Centre 57, MACA 35
Sauk Rapids-Rice 62, Rocori 57
Sibley East 75, Nicollet 55
Sioux Falls Jefferson, S.D. 43, Marshall 41
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 63, Martin County West 52
South Ridge 55, Floodwood 35
South St. Paul 62, Tartan 28
Southland 62, Kenyon-Wanamingo 53
Southwest Minnesota Christian 54, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 52
St Michael-Albertville 80, Edina 41
St Paul Academy 60, New Life Academy 35
St. Croix Lutheran 70, St. Croix Prep 59
St. Paul Highland Park 60, Hiawatha 23
St. Peter 68, Mound Westonka 19
Stephen-Argyle 79, Red Lake Falls 56
Stewartville 79, Rochester Lourdes 31
Superior, Wis. 71, Grand Rapids 52
Swanville 66, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 39
Thief River Falls 55, Bemidji 53
Tri-City United 58, Central 34
Twin Cities Academy 39, St. Paul Humboldt 33
Two Harbors 51, Carlton-Wrenshall 25
Underwood 78, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 52
United Christian 88, Heritage Christian Academy 48
Upsala 76, Bertha-Hewitt 41
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 68, Roseau 64
Warroad 56, Lake of the Woods 18
Washington Tech 51, Columbia Heights 35
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 73, Rothsay 64
Worthington 65, Luverne 44
Yellow Medicine East 51, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 46
