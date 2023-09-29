Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ada-Borup-West def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-16, 25-23, 25-7
Albany def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-13, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21
Alexandria def. Brainerd, 25-21, 25-18, 25-13
Andover def. Centennial, 25-13, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22
Annandale def. New London-Spicer, 3-1
Anoka def. Blaine, 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 15-9
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City def. Maple Lake, 25-20, 25-22, 25-27, 25-17
BGMR def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-18, 25-9, 25-7
BOLD def. Minnewaska, 14-25, 28-26, 25-22, 25-22
Battle Lake def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13, 25-23
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-18, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15
Belle Plaine def. Central, 25-21, 25-12, 25-13
Benilde-St Margaret’s def. Orono, 29-27, 28-26, 22-25, 19-25, 15-2
Bigfork def. Cherry, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19
Blake def. Breck, 26-24, 19-25, 25-12, 25-19
Breckenridge def. Barnesville, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-19, 25-9, 25-17
Buffalo def. Edina, 25-15, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 14-25, 15-12
Champlin Park def. Coon Rapids, 25-9, 25-12, 25-14
Chaska def. Bloomington Jefferson, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-18
Chatfield def. La Crescent, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23
Chisago Lakes def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-10
Cloquet def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-7, 25-18, 25-10
DeLaSalle def. St. Anthony, 25-18, 25-14, 25-23
Delano def. Southwest Christian (Chaska), 25-22, 25-22, 25-22
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Frazee, 25-15, 26-28, 25-9, 25-13
Eagan def. Burnsville, 25-21, 25-9, 25-8
East Grand Forks def. Warroad, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20
Elk River def. Spring Lake Park, 25-17, 25-21, 25-11
Fertile-Beltrami def. Bagley, 25-12, 25-22, 25-16
Fillmore Central def. Stewartville, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23
Foley def. Little Falls, 25-10, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22
Fosston def. Win-E-Mac, 25-13, 25-16, 25-18
GHEC def. Cleveland, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Litchfield, 25-15, 25-8, 26-24
Grand Meadow def. Southland, 25-14, 25-23, 25-18
Grand Rapids def. Duluth Marshall, 25-16, 25-7, 25-9
Hancock def. Rothsay, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16
Heron Lake-Okabena def. Adrian, 25-13, 25-14, 25-21
Holy Angels def. Columbia Heights, 25-4, 25-5, 25-4
Hopkins def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-19, 25-22, 13-25, 29-31, 15-8
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Dassel-Cokato, 3-1
Hudson, Wis. def. Holy Family Catholic, 26-24, 20-25, 25-12, 21-25, 15-12
International School def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 3-2
Jackson County Central def. Pipestone, 25-18, 25-15, 25-15
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Maple River, 25-18, 14-25, 25-18, 25-14
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Hayfield, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-18, 25-22, 18-25, 27-25
Kimball def. Royalton, 25-16, 25-13, 25-20
Kingsland def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19
Kittson County Central def. Roseau, 25-9, 25-18, 25-21
Lakeville North def. Shakopee, 25-12, 25-19, 25-11
Lakeville South def. Apple Valley, 25-11, 25-13, 25-15
Lanesboro def. Houston, 25-19, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-10, 25-13, 25-11
LeSueur-Henderson def. Sibley East, 15-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-22, 16-14
Luverne def. St. James Area, 25-22, 25-16, 25-17
MACCRAY def. Dawson-Boyd, 23-25, 25-7, 25-13, 25-17
Mankato West def. Austin, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20
Marshall def. New Ulm, 25-18, 25-8, 25-7
Martin County West def. Nicollet, 22-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18
Mayer-Lutheran def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13
Medford def. Triton, 3-0
Melrose def. Benson, 3-0
Mesabi East def. Greenway, 25-19, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19
Minneota def. Canby, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-10
Monticello def. Big Lake, 25-21, 25-21, 25-15
Moorhead def. Bemidji, 25-16, 25-27, 25-19, 25-21
Moose Lake/Willow River def. Cook County, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18
Mora def. Pierz, 15-25, 28-26, 16-25, 25-20, 15-10
Mound Westonka def. Hutchinson, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20
NCEUH def. Climax-Fisher, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20
NRHEG def. Blooming Prairie, 25-7, 25-9, 25-20
Nevis def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 27-25, 25-19, 25-15
New Prague def. St. Louis Park, 25-8, 25-17, 25-14
New York Mills def. Pillager, 3-1
North Branch def. Zimmerman, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23
North Woods def. Northeast Range, 25-9, 25-9, 25-16
Northern Freeze def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-19, 21-25, 25-10, 18-25, 15-6
Northfield def. Red Wing, 25-12, 25-17, 25-9
Nova Classical Academy def. Cannon Falls, 27-29, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16
Osseo def. Totino-Grace, 25-16, 25-10, 25-12
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Roseville, 22-20, 23-19, 15-22, 24-20
Park Christian def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-11, 25-20, 25-7
Parkers Prairie def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-22, 25-14, 21-25, 25-21, 0-0
Paynesville def. Holdingford, 25-21, 25-13, 25-23
Perham def. Pelican Rapids, 25-17, 25-22, 25-10
Pine River-Backus def. Kelliher/Northome, 25-19, 25-9, 25-16
Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. Winona Cotter, 25-23, 12-25, 25-18, 25-16
Red Rock Central def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 21-25, 25-23, 25-11, 25-22
Renville County West def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-16, 25-10, 25-15
Robbinsdale Cooper def. Fridley, 25-14, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18
Rochester Century def. Owatonna, 25-19, 27-25, 22-25, 25-21
Rochester John Marshall def. Albert Lea, 27-25, 25-12, 25-19
Rochester Mayo def. Winona, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20
Rogers def. Park Center, 25-9, 25-10, 25-13
Rosemount def. Eastview, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-14, 25-4, 25-9
Sacred Heart def. Red Lake Falls, 3-0
Sartell-St. Stephen def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-22, 25-18, 25-11
Sebeka def. Verndale, 16-25, 25-16, 29-27, 25-22
Sleepy Eye def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, 21-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-23, 15-8
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Murray County Central, 25-17, 25-18, 18-25, 25-12
Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-10, 25-8, 25-17
St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Agnes, 25-17, 25-15, 25-11
St. Paul Central def. St. Croix Prep, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21
St. Peter def. Worthington, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-17
Swanville def. Upsala, 25-17, 25-12, 27-25
Tartan def. South St. Paul, 25-14, 25-21, 25-17
Tri-City United def. Waseca, 25-22, 24-26, 22-25, 25-23, 15-7
Twin Cities Academy def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 3-0
Underwood def. Brandon-Evansville, 17-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 17-15
Visitation def. Richfield, 25-15, 25-11, 25-12
Wabasso def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 3-0
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Henning, 25-19, 25-15, 25-15
Watertown-Mayer def. Rockford, 17-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-16
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. United South Central, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19
Wayzata def. Eden Prairie, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14
West Central def. MACA, 25-17, 24-26, 25-21, 25-16
Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Edgerton, 25-18, 25-14, 23-25, 13-25, 15-8
Willmar def. Fergus Falls, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17
Yellow Medicine East def. Ortonville, 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 26-28, 15-12
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Byron, 22-25, 28-26, 25-22, 25-20
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..