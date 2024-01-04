Thornton, Battle help Ohio State fend off Rutgers 76-72

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bruce Thornton had 24 points, Jamison Battle scored 22 and made six 3-pointers, and Ohio State held off Rutgers 76-72. Thornton sank 9 of 15 shots and added seven assists for the Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten Conference), who have won four in a row while improving to 8-0 all-time at home against the Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2). Battle made 8 of 12 shots, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Battle, a transfer from Big Ten foe Minnesota, has made 42 shots from beyond the arc, tops in the conference. Roddy Gayle Jr. scored all 11 of his points in the second half and grabbed seven rebounds. Derek Simpson scored 23 on 9-for-16 shooting with two 3-pointers and eight rebounds for Rutgers.

