Thielen without a big-name running mate, but likes Panthers depth at wide receiver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Whether it’s been Justin Jefferson or Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen always seemed to have an elite running mate at wide receiver during his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings. That isn’t the case with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. Thielen caught 534 passes for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns in 10 seasons with the Vikings, including 30 TDs in the past three seasons. But he joins a Panthers wide receiving group that lacks other star power. But Panthers coach Frank Reich is hopeful that free agent pickups D.J. Chark and Damiere Byrd, second-round draft pick Jonathan Mingo and holdovers Terrace Marshall Jr. and Laviska Shenault will offset the lack of star power opposite the 32-year-old Thielen.

