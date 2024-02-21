Thibault-DuDonis, carrying on the family business, has Fairfield on a 20-game winning streak

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Fairfield coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis had trouble sleeping as a child, so she would often get up and go downstairs to sit with her dad, now-former NBA and WNBA coach Mike Thibault, who seemed to be always awake and breaking down game film. Thibault-DuDonis would ask questions, becoming a student of the game at a very young age. Now 32, Thibault-DuDonis is in her second year as a head coach, leading Fairfield to a 22-1 record and a 20-game winning streak. The Stags are on the cusp of entering the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history, receiving 28 votes this week.

