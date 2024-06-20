Thiago Almada, Brad Guzan lead Atlanta United to 1-0 victory over DC United

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thiago Almada scored late in the second half for Atlanta United and Brad Guzan made it stand up in a 1-0 victory over D.C. United. Almada used an assist from Ajani Fortune to score the winner in the 79th minute. It was Almada’s fifth goal of the season and the second assist for Fortune. Guzan finished with five saves to earn his fourth clean sheet of the season. Atlanta United (5-8-5) earned its first victory under interim manager Rob Valentino. The club played the Houston Dynamo to a 2-2 draw in Valentino’s debut. Tyler Miller finished with three saves in his first start of the season for DC United (4-8-7).

