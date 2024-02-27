The wild, wild Western Conference: Tight race to the finish awaits with slim separation among teams

DENVER (AP) — The West Conference has been a beast this season. So much so that LeBron James and Stephen Curry are on the bubble of making the postseason. The standings are so volatile heading into the home stretch that Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers are 2 1/2-games out of the top seed. But they’re also a four-game skid away from falling into the play-in tournament. It’s chaos, indeed, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder leading the conference with matching 40-17 marks. The playoff picture is all still so murky, unlike the Eastern Conference where Boston sits atop the standings by 7 1/2 games over Cleveland.

