The Warriors hope their ‘disciplined’ offseason pays dividends this year

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After missing the playoffs for just the second time in more than a decade with a healthy Stephen Curry, a Golden State Warriors team never shy about making splashy additions might have been expected to pull off something big in the offseason. They were linked to some potential big moves like a possible trade for Lauri Markkanen or Paul George but ended up settling for smaller additions that general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. believes will be enough to get Golden State back near the top of the Western Conference.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.