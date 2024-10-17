The undefeated Vikings and their stress-inducing defense take on the high-scoring and surging Lions

Detroit (4-1) at Minnesota (5-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Vikings by 1½.

Against the spread: Lions 4-1; Vikings 5-0.

Series record: Vikings lead 80-43-2.

Last meeting: Lions beat Vikings 30-20 on Jan. 7, 2024, in Detroit.

Last week: Lions beat Cowboys 47-9; Vikings had bye, beat Jets 23-17 on Oct. 6.

Lions offense: overall (3), rush (4), pass (4), scoring (1)

Lions defense: overall (13), rush (3), pass (27), scoring (8)

Vikings offense: overall (17), rush (20), pass (19), scoring (5)

Vikings defense: overall (14), rush (2), pass (30), scoring (3)

Turnover differential: Lions plus-6; Vikings plus-4.

Lions player to watch

DT Alim McNeill. With DE Aidan Hutchinson likely out for the rest of the season with a broken leg, the Lions could use more games from McNeill like his against the Cowboys when he matched a career best with two sacks. The fourth-year pro landed a $97 million, four-year contract extension this week.

Vikings player to watch

OLB Jonathan Greenard. One of the most meaningful additions to the lineup from a remarkably productive haul of free agents this year, Greenard’s total of four sacks in five games doesn’t tell the full story of his impact with the pressure he’s been able to generate. The Lions are thriving behind one of the best offensive lines in the league, so Greenard and fellow edge rushers Andrew Van Ginkel, Patrick Jones II and Dallas Turner will have a challenge getting to QB Jared Goff.

Key matchup

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson vs. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. The Lions have scored 40-plus points in two straight games for the first time since 1962, behind one of the NFL’s most complete offenses and one of its brightest strategical minds. The Vikings have created a stressful afternoon for every offense they’ve faced, leading the league in interception rate and ranking eighth in sack rate with the aggressive and unpredictable scheme Flores deploys.

Key injuries

The Lions suffered a devastating blow with the loss of Hutchinson. Backup DT Kyle Peko also suffered a season-ending pectoral injury against the Cowboys, making depth on the defensive line a concern. DE Marcus Davenport, who played last season for the Vikings, is likely out for the year with a triceps injury. … Lions CB Carlton Davis III was put in the concussion protocol against the Cowboys but has been cleared and may play at Minnesota. … Vikings LB Blake Cashman is dealing with turf toe and is uncertain for the game. … Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson, who tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee on a low hit by Detroit’s Kerby Joseph at Minnesota last Dec. 24, has resumed practicing but is unlikely to be activated from the physically unable to perform list in time to play in this game. … Vikings RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) was hurt in the first quarter against the Jets and didn’t return. The injury isn’t long term, but with a Thursday game against the Rams looming next, the Vikings will be cautious about clearing the eighth-year veteran to play. He didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Series notes

The Lions have won three straight games against the Vikings and four of the past five. This is their fourth three-game winning streak in the 64-year series. The only other time the Lions have won more in a row against the Vikings was five straight from the first matchup in 1961 until the second meeting in 1963. … The Vikings are 5-3 at home against the Lions since U.S. Bank Stadium opened in 2016.

Stats and stuff

The Lions, defending their first division title since 1993, have started 4-1 in two straight years for the first time since 1970 and 1971. … The Lions’ 38-point win at Dallas was their largest margin of victory since beating Kansas City by 45 in 2011 and the largest on the road since winning by 40 at Green Bay in 1970. … Goff and Drew Brees (2018) are the only two players in league history to have a 150-plus passer rating in two straight games with at least 15 attempts. … Goff is the only player since the 1970 merger to complete at least 80% of his passes and with a passer rating of 140-plus during any three-game stretch with at least 50 attempts. … WR Jameson Williams is the first Lions player with each of his first six receiving TDs covering 30 yards or longer. … Joseph is the first Lions player since 1981 with four interceptions in the first five games of a season. … The Vikings are the only undefeated team in the NFC and 5-0 for the first time since 2016. Their previous 6-0 start was in 2009. … Kevin O’Connell (25-15) has the highest career winning percentage for a coach in Vikings history. … In eight career games against the Lions, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has 62 catches for 1,073 yards and three TDs. … Vikings QB Sam Darnold has a five-game winning streak that’s his longest as a starter in his seven-year career. … Van Ginkel is the first player in NFL history with at least three sacks multiple interception return TDs in his team’s first five games of a season. … The Vikings have held opponents scoreless in 10 of 20 quarters.

Fantasy tip

Lions kicker Jake Bates had 17 points against the Cowboys, the highest in a game for the team since Jason Hanson had 19 points against the Vikings on Oct. 17, 1999. The rookie is 9 for 9 on field goals and 16 for 17 on extra points this season.

