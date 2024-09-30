The unbeaten Vikings are embracing Aaron Jones and effectively running the ball

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings had an early lead in Green Bay and the ball back after a missed field goal by the Packers, when Aaron Jones took the first down handoff and burst through an opening in the middle of the line for a 17-yard gain.

His facemask was grabbed by the Packers on that play, too, giving the Vikings the ball at the home team’s 41-yard line. Soon after, they were in the end zone to take a two-touchdown lead on the way to a 28-0 advantage they used to hang on for a 31-29 victory on Sunday that kept them undefeated atop the NFC North.

The return to Lambeau Field for Jones with the Vikings after becoming a fan and franchise favorite over seven seasons with the Packers naturally put the 29-year-old in the spotlight for this pivotal early season game, and he delivered with 93 yards on 22 rushes and four receptions for 46 yards.

“No matter what,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said, “he’s going to meet the moment.”

The bigger picture reveals an offense that’s establishing a better balance and complement to a dynamic defense that has been dominant in several stretches over the first quarter of the schedule. There’s no more obvious reason for that than the arrival of Jones, who was on the market for all of one day after the Packers released him for salary cap savings and the Vikings snatched him up.

“I think I left a pretty big legacy. My mom called me and said, ‘Hey, they have a couple billboards up of you here.’ That really touched my heart as well,” Jones said after his meaningful visit — on multiple levels — to the only other place he played in the NFL before Minnesota.

Jones might not last as long with the Vikings as he did with the Packers, with running back careers being what they are, but he’s well on his way to making an impact. The most glaring and persistent weakness the Vikings had in their first two seasons under O’Connell was their running game, ranking in the bottom quarter of the league in both 2022 and 2023 in rushing yards per game and per play.

After netting fewer than 100 yards rushing in 10 of 17 games last season, the Vikings have topped the 100-yard mark in all four games this year. They’re 14th in yards per play and 15th in yards per attempt. Even during the third quarter on Sunday when the Vikings failed to score, Jones had six carries for 41 yards to at least help the chains move and the clock tick. He is eighth in the league with 321 rushing yards and tied for sixth with 464 yards from scrimmage entering Monday.

“It’s been a blessing to be a Minnesota Viking, and I feel like I made the best decision,” Jones said. “I think this team is really good. We believe in ourselves, so just continue to do that.”

What’s working

The offense has been largely clicking in the red zone, one reason why Sam Darnold leads the league with 11 touchdown passes. The Vikings rank eighth in the NFL in scoring touchdowns on possessions that cross the 20-yard line.

What needs help

The Vikings struggled on short-yardage plays against the Packers. They had eight runs for just 10 yards on plays with 1 or 2 yards to go. For the season, they’re third worst in the NFL in rushing for first downs in those situations with a 52.9% rate.

Stock up

Rookie kicker Will Reichard has made all 14 of his extra points and all six of his field goals this season, accuracy that loomed large in a two-point win over a Packers team that had its rookie kicker Brayden Narveson miss two field goals.

Stock down

Jalen Nailor awkwardly fumbled a fair catch on a punt return as he backpedaled while staring into the bright afternoon sun late in the second quarter, setting the Packers up for a touchdown with 15 seconds left before halftime for some badly needed momentum that cut the lead to 28-7. With Jordan Addison’s return, Nailor was only targeted twice by Darnold. He had one reception for 31 yards and had his touchdown streak end at three straight games.

Injury report

Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. was the only inactive player because of an injury (ankle) in Green Bay, missing his second straight game. Veteran Kamu Grugier-Hill filled part of his role again and had an interception for the second straight game. The Vikings hope Pace can return this week, O’Connell said.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) and backup guard Dalton Risner (back) are eligible to return to practice this week, but with a trip to London followed by the bye week, the Vikings might wait on opening their windows to return.

“That may be this week. That may not,” O’Connell said.

Up next

The Vikings (4-0) travel to London for what’s technically a home game this weekend against familiar foe Aaron Rodgers, now with the New York Jets in his 20th season in the NFL. The Vikings will play overseas for the second time in three years. The Jets (2-2) lost at home 10-9 to Denver on Sunday.

