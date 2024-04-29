The Suns built a superteam with Durant, Booker and Beal. It produced zero playoff wins

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns thought they had built a formidable superteam during the offseason by adding three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to form a star-studded trio with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. It looked great on paper. It added up to exactly zero playoff wins. The Suns were knocked out of the playoffs Sunday night after a 122-116 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, despite a 49-point effort from Booker and 33 points from Durant. The four-game sweep was a gut punch for a team that entered the season with championship aspirations. Now the Suns have to decide whether to blow up the roster or run it back.

