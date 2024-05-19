The sequel has been much better for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as Mavs head to West finals

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are headed to the Western Conference finals in their first trip to the playoffs together. The Dallas Mavericks have wrapped up a second-round series with a 117-116 victory in Game 6 against top-seeded Oklahoma City. Dallas will play either Denver or Minnesota in the West finals starting Wednesday night. The Mavs went that far for the first time with Doncic two years ago. The 25-year-old superstar didn’t have a sidekick with nearly the playoff pedigree of Irving when Dallas lost to eventual champion Golden State in five games in 2022.

