The reflective side of Kyrie Irving has been front and center in run to NBA Finals with Mavs

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving is healthier and happier as he prepares to help lead the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Irving says it wasn’t his best look when he directed obscene gestures and profanity at a hostile Boston crowd in the playoffs two years ago when he was with the Brooklyn Nets. The reflective side of the polarizing Irving has surfaced throughout the deepest playoff run for Dallas in 13 years. The change of scenery to Texas has been a boost for Irving after a tension-filled tenure in Brooklyn.

