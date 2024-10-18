The Rams still haven’t decided whether star receiver Cooper Kupp will return from injury Sunday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coach Sean McVay says the Los Angeles Rams are likely to wait until Sunday to determine whether top receiver Cooper Kupp will return from his ankle injury. Kupp was listed as questionable Friday for the Rams’ home game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Super Bowl 56 MVP hasn’t played since Week 2. Kupp returned to practice in a limited capacity this week following Los Angeles’ bye. He racked up 18 receptions in the Rams’ first two games despite injuring his ankle during their blowout loss to Arizona in Week 2.

