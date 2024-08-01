The Opals rebound; Germany, France and US reach quarterfinals in Olympic women’s basketball

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Sami Whitcomb scored 19 points as Australia rebounded from a surprising opening loss in the Olympic women’s basketball tournament and pushed Canada to the brink of elimination with a 70-65 victory in group play. Germany continued its dazzling Olympic debut, beating Japan 75-64 to clinch a spot in Paris for the quarterfinals, joining Spain and Serbia. Host nation France routed Nigeria 75-54 to clinch its quarterfinal berth. The U.S. became the fifth team to secure its spot in Paris by defeating Belgium 87-74. The Americans are chasing an eighth straight Olympic gold medal.

