The Opals rebound; Germany and France earn quarterfinal spots in Olympic women’s basketball

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Sami Whitcomb scored 19 points as Australia rebounded from a surprising opening loss in the Olympic women’s basketball tournament and pushed Canada to the brink of elimination with a 70-65 victory in group play. Germany continued its dazzling Olympic debut, beating Japan 75-64 to clinch a spot in Paris for the quarterfinals, joining Spain and Serbia. Host nation France routed Nigeria 75-54 to clinch its quarterfinal berth. The U.S. is chasing an eighth straight Olympic gold medal. The Americans need only to beat Belgium to book their spot in Paris.

