The Giants got a big-play threat in Malik Nabers. Now Daniel Jones needs to be ready for the season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants got a much-needed big-play wide receiver when they grabbed Malik Nabers early in the NFL draft. Now they have to hope Daniel Jones is ready when the season opens in September. The Giants really didn’t have much choice. They needed either a quarterback or an elite receiver with their first pick to help a bad offense. They had the sixth pick overall. When the three top-rated quarterbacks were taken with the first three picks, New York got Nabers. Coach Brian Daboll described Nabers as a player who can hit a home run an score on any down.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.