The Final Drive: A look at the closing weeks of Pac-12 football

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, who turns 99 on Sunday, is royalty. She’s a fixture at Buffaloes football and basketball games and couldn’t be more elated that after a 13-season move to the Pac-12, the school is making the switch back to the Big 12 next year. She does lament, though, that traditional conference rival Nebraska has moved on the Big Ten. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

The final season of Pac-12 football is coming down to a thrilling conclusion. Four teams still have hopes of advancing to the conference title game in Las Vegas on Dec. 1, while Washington and Oregon still have hopes of getting the Pac-12 its first College Football Playoff spot since 2016. Even though there is plenty of excitement on the field, there remain some who are sad about the end of conference, along with traditional rivalries. The Associated Press is taking a look at the final weeks of Pac-12 football through the eyes of players, coaches, broadcasters, fans and longtime followers of the conference.

