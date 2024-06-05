The Connecticut Sun become the seventh team in WNBA history to start a season 9-0

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner had 20 points and eight rebounds, Brionna Jones added 15 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the winless Washington Mystics 76-59 on Tuesday night to become the seventh team in WNBA history to start a season with nine straight wins. All of the previous six teams to begin 9-0 reached the WNBA finals. Connecticut (9-0) hosts New York on Saturday, looking to become the fourth team to start 10-0. The Minnesota Lynx hold the WNBA record with 13 straight wins to begin the 2016 season. Washington (0-9) set a franchise record with nine consecutive losses to start a season. The Mystics return home to play Chicago on Thursday.

