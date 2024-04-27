The Bears see bigger things in store after drafting QB Caleb Williams, WR Rome Odunze

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears see bigger things in store for them after taking USC star Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and selecting Washington’s Rome Odunze eight spots later. They now have their franchise quarterback and another playmaking receiver. General manager Ryan Poles called it “an impact draft for this organization, for sure.” The Bears added an offensive lineman in the third round when they took Yale’s Kiran Amegadjie with the 75th pick on Friday. They selected Iowa punter Tory Taylor in the fourth at No. 122 on Saturday. They traded into the fifth round and selected Kansas edge rusher Austin Booker.

