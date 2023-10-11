The Bears’ offense and QB Justin Fields are showing signs of growth

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are showing growth on offense. Star receiver DJ Moore says the offense has taken “a giant step” with two solid performances in a row. The Bears will try to keep that going when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Chicago stopped 14-game losing streak with a 40-20 win at Washington last week with Fields and Moore leading another big effort by the offense. The Bears racked up 451 yards against the Commanders after setting a season high with 471 the previous week against Denver, and their offense has jumped from 29th overall to 14th in that span.

