The Bears are mulling adding a defensive analyst to coach Matt Eberflus’ staff

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus says the team may hire a senior defensive analyst to help with advance scouting and game plans. The Bears haven’t had a defensive coordinator since Alan Williams resigned on Sept. 20. Eberflus has been calling the defensive plays since Week 2. Eberflus says the analyst would work a week in advance to help the team prepare for its next opponent. He says he’s not sure whether the person would be based at Halas Hall or work remotely. The Bears are 1-4. They beat Washington on Thursday night to end a 14-game losing streak.

