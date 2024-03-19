The Associated Press 2023-24 women’s college basketball All-America teams

Caitlin Clark was honored for the third straight season as first-team Associated Press All-American, becoming the 11th player to earn that distinction three times. The Iowa star was a unanimous choice from the 35-member national media panel that chooses the Top 25 each week. The NCAA’s all-time leading scorer was joined by Stanford’s Cameron Brink, UConn’s Paige Bueckers and freshmen JuJu Watkins of USC and Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame. They are only the fourth and fifth freshmen to make the AP team, joining Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris, UConn’s Maya Moore and Bueckers.

