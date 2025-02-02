The art of the big deal: Some blockbuster trades that shaped the NBA

Babe Ruth got traded. Wayne Gretzky got traded. Diego Maradona got transferred, which is just a fancy way of saying traded for money instead of for another player. Blockbusters happen. The latest was the stunning deal that sent Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.