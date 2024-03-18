The 49ers agree to deal with backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs, agent says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a deal with quarterback Joshua Dobbs to give the team another backup option behind Brock Purdy. Dobbs’ agent Mike McCartney confirmed that Dobbs will join the 49ers, filling the spot vacated when Sam Darnold signed with Minnesota last week. San Francisco previously had re-signed third-string quarterback Brandon Allen, giving the team two veteran options behind Purdy. Dobbs had a well-traveled 2023 season that started when he signed in the offseason to be a backup in Cleveland. He started 12 games total for Arizona and Minnesota.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.