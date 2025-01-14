Thairo Estrada guaranteed $4 million in deal with Colorado Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada is guaranteed $4 million in his one-year contract with the Colorado Rockies and can earn $750,000 in performance bonuses. Estrada gets a $3.25 million salary as part of the agreement announced Jan. 9, and the contract includes a $7 million mutual option for 2026 with a $750,000 buyout. He would earn $250,000 each for 450, 500 and 550 plate appearances. Estrada also gets a hotel suite on road trips. Primarily a second baseman during the last three seasons, the 28-year-old hit .217 with nine homers and 47 RBIs last year with the San Francisco Giants.

