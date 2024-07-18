Texans open camp aware of high expectations for 2024 season

HOUSTON (AP) — Coming off a 10-win regular season and an appearance in the divisional round of the playoffs, expectations are high for the Houston Texans in 2024. The day before starting his second training camp as Texans head coach, DeMeco Ryans told his players they should expect more from themselves than anyone else. After combining for just 11 wins from 2020-2022, Houston surprised many to win the AFC South before beating the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round. The Texans likely won’t catch anyone by surprise this season.

