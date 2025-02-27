Terry Francona says his mind went right back to baseball after a needed year off

Terry Francona is rejuvenated after a much-needed year away from managing. The manager known as Tito takes over a Cincinnati Reds team that is going into its 30th season since winning a playoff series. Francona stepped away at the end 2023 after 11 seasons managing Cleveland, when he needed a shoulder replacement and double hernia surgery. He had missed extended time in 2020 and 2021 due to health complications. The 65-year-old says he needed to be away from the game, and had a good year. Francona has 1,950 wins over 23 seasons with Philadelphia, Boston and Cleveland. He led the Red Sox to two World Series titles.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.