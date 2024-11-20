Terrence Edwards Jr. and Kasean Pryor combine for 47 points as Louisville beats Bellarmine 100-68

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 26 points and Kasean Pryor added 21 points as Louisville beat in-city foe Bellarmine 100-68. Edwards and Pryor nearly outscored Bellarmine by themselves in the first half, combining for 27 points as Louisville led 53-29. Ben Johnson had four of Bellarmine’s 11 field goals and 10 points. Johnson scored nine straight points — all on 3-pointers — to get Bellarmine within 61-46 with 11:46 to go. But that’s as close as the Knights would get. Pryor put the Cardinals ahead 74-53 with 8:40 remaining and they led by 20-plus the rest of the way.

