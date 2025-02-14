Tereza Vanisova gets the hat trick in Ottawa’s 8-3 rout of Minnesota

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tereza Vanisova had a hat trick, Gabbie Hughes scored her first two goals of the season and added an assist, and the Ottawa Charge scored as many goals in one game on Thursday night as they had in their last seven games combined for an 8-3 win over the Minnesota Frost.

Brianne Jenner, Mannon McMahon and Victoria Bach also scored for the Charge. Shiann Darkangelo had three assists and Rebecca Leslie got two. Emerance Maschmeyer made 23 saves.

Michela Cava had a goal and an assist for Minnesota while Sophie Jaques and Britta Curl-Salemme also had goals. Nicole Hensley and Maddie Rooney had 13 saves each.

Ottawa moved from the bottom of the Professional Women’s Hockey League standings into a playoff position with the win.

Ottawa and Canadian national team defender Ashton Bell left the game with an injury in the first period and did not return.

Ottawa Charge's Gabbie Hughes (17) celebrates her first period goal against the Minnesota Frost during PWHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Chris Tanouye/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Tanouye

Takeaways

After the Charge’s last loss, coach Carla MacLeod said she wasn’t concerned about her team’s lack of offensive production, and her players showed that her confidence was well-placed.

Key moment

The seventh goal in a blowout victory doesn’t always generate a big celebration, but Charge players jumped all over Jenner when she scored her second goal of the season to make it 7-2.

Key stat

Hughes had a three-point effort to eclipse her season total from Ottawa’s previous 14 games. The left-winger, who is from Minnesota, had just two assists entering the game.

Up next

Frost: Visit the Boston Fleet on Sunday.

Charge: Play the Toronto Sceptres on Sunday in Edmonton as part of the PWHL Takeover Tour.

