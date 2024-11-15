Teresa Weatherspoon hired among six coaches for new Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league

Teresa Weatherspoon is among six coaches hired for the new Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league. The other coaches are former Lakers assistant Phil Handy, Adam Harrington, Nola Henry, DJ Sackmann and Andrew Wade. The coaches will draft their teams with 36 players. The twist is the coaches won’t know which team they will be in charge of until after the draft is completed. The games will begin on Jan. 17 and be played in Miami. The league has announced nearly all the players in the league and is still trying to get WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark to join. The games will be shown on TNT and truTV. The league is co-founded by WNBA players Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

