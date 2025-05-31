Tennessee dominates Florida 11-3 in Women’s College World Series elimination game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Alannah Leach had two hits and knocked in four runs, and Tennessee rolled past Florida 11-3 in a Women’s College World Series elimination game on Friday night.

Tennessee (46-16) pounded out 12 hits in the matchup between two top Southeastern Conference teams.

The seventh-seeded Volunteers advanced to play the loser of Saturday’s Texas Tech vs. UCLA game in an elimination game on Sunday. Third-seeded Florida (48-17) was knocked out in two games.

Tennessee, which lost its opener to Oklahoma on a walk-off home run by Ella Parker on Thursday, took out its frustration on Florida. The Volunteers scored seven runs on seven hits in the first inning. Alannah Leach’s twin sister, Gabby Leach, got it started with a triple, and she scored on a single by Taylor Pannell. A double by Alannah Leach, knocked in three runs.

The Gators did not play ace Keagan Rothrock. All four batters Florida starter Kara Hammock faced scored, and she was pulled without registering an out.

Tennessee struck again in the second when back-to-back solo shots by Sophia Nugent and McKenna Gibson pushed the lead to 9-0 and chased reliever Ava Brown.

The Volunteers’ early lead allowed them to rest ace Karlyn Pickens. She threw one hitless inning with two strikeouts. Erin Nuwer got the win in two innings of relief.

Florida’s first hit of the game was a two-run homer by Reagan Walsh in the fourth. Korbe Otis followed with a solo shot to make it 10-3.

