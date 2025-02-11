Teams with multiple top-five draft picks have generally been contenders for the Final Four

Rutgers is struggling this season despite having two potential top-five draft picks in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. According to Sportradar, 15 teams have produced two top-five picks in the same year. Of those 15, five have won the national title, nine have reached the Final Four and only one failed to make it to the Sweet 16. Rutgers is 12-12 and likely will need to win the Big Ten Tournament to reach the NCAA Tournament.

