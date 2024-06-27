Teams keep trading light on the opening night of the NBA’s 2-day draft

The NBA splitting its draft into a two-night affair helped limit the number of trades during the first round. Commissioner Adam Silver announced two of the three proposed trades Wednesday night. No deal can be official until July 6 when the league’s new year begins, but that’s never stopped NBA teams from swapping players and selections. Before the draft got under way, the Portland Trail Blazers acquired forward Deni Avdija from the Washington Wizards in exchange for guard Malcolm Brogdon, the 14th pick in this year’s draft and a first-round pick in 2029.

