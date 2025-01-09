Taylor Heise’s overtime goal lifts Minnesota Frost over Boston Fleet 2-1 in PWHL

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Taylor Heise scored her second goal of the season at 3:20 of overtime to lift the Minnesota Frost to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Fleet on Wednesday night.

Heise led a breakaway and approached Boston goalie Emma Soderberg head-on, then blasted the puck past Soderberg’s right pad for the winner.

It was the third time Minnesota has defeated Boston by one goal this season, two of them in overtime.

High-scoring Minnesota (3-3-1-2), the league-leader with 29 goals in nine games, was held to one goal in regulation by Soderberg, who allowed Denisa Krizova’s tying goal midway through the first period.

Just four minutes into the game there was a scramble for the puck in front of the Minnesota net after a shot by Boston and Hannah Bilka gathered it in on the right side and slipped it past Maddie Rooney to put the Fleet ahead 1-0.

Rooney shut out Boston (2-1-2-4) the rest of the way, finishing with 26 saves. Soderberg stopped 24 shots.

The Frost played without forward Grace Zumwinkle who is day-to-day with an upper body injury. Goaltender Nicole Hensley is also day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Minnesota wrapped up a four-game homestand, the longest of the season for the Frost, and will travel to Denver for a Takeover Tour matchup with Montreal on Sunday.

Boston, which defeated Montreal 3-2 in a shootout in a Takeover Tour game in Seattle three days ago, plays at Ottawa on Sunday.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.